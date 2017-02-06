The Gear 360 is smaller than a baseball, so you can just hold it and shoot. Or set it down on the included tripod and live in the moment. Look all around you -- that’s what you capture with the Gear 360. Every angle, all at once, every time. Play videos back, trim and instantly share your creation on YouTube, Facebook or Samsung VR. Right now, if you're an Amazon Prime member (or have a free trial, located right here) the Gear 360 is significantly discounted from its typical list price of $350. With the current 35% off deal you can get it now for just $225.99 on Amazon, where it averages 4 out of 5 stars (read recent reviews). See the discounted Samsung Gear 360-degree camera now on Amazon.

This story, "Prime Members get 35% off Samsung Gear 360, 360-degree High-Res VR Camera - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.