Doing the math

It's this IT pilot fish's first job out of college, and the company he works for has just hired a new VP of sales and marketing from a major computer vendor.

"To motivate us and make a big splash, he had T-shirts made that said '5280+1' on the front, and 'Go the Extra Mile!' on the back," says fish. "We all got one at an all-hands meeting.

"There, in front of 130 of my peers and managers, I pointed out, '5,280 is the number of feet in a mile, so really, this shirt is saying 'Go the Extra Foot!'

"Dead silence from my peers, after a collective gasp at my audacity to point out the obvious.

"The new VP laughed, 'I'm from marketing! We can't do math!'

"Fortunately, everyone else laughed with him."

