Doing the math

It's this IT pilot fish's first job out of college, and the company he works for has just hired a new VP of sales and marketing from a major computer vendor.

"To motivate us and make a big splash, he had T-shirts made that said '5280+1' on the front, and 'Go the Extra Mile!' on the back," says fish. "We all got one at an all-hands meeting.

"There, in front of 130 of my peers and managers, I pointed out, '5,280 is the number of feet in a mile, so really, this shirt is saying 'Go the Extra Foot!'

"Dead silence from my peers, after a collective gasp at my audacity to point out the obvious.

"The new VP laughed, 'I'm from marketing! We can't do math!'

"Fortunately, everyone else laughed with him."

Do the math with Sharky. Send me your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com.

