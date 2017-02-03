Hacking the Election: special report
News

UK defense secretary urges NATO to fend off Russian cyberattacks

Norwegian authorities also say suspected Russian hackers have been targeting civil servants

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

putin22
Credit: Russian Presidential Executive Office
More like this

The U.K.’s defense secretary is accusing Russia of using cyberattacks to “disable” democratic processes across the West, and he's demanding that NATO fight back.

“NATO must defend itself as effectively in the cyber sphere as it does in the air, on land, and at sea,” Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said. “So adversaries know there is a price to pay if they use cyber weapons.”

Fallon made the comments in a Thursday speech about the threat of “Russia’s military resurgence.”

He pointed to the Kremlin’s suspected role in influencing last year’s presidential election in the U.S., as part of growing number of alleged cyberattacks that have targeted Western governments.   

“Russia is clearly testing NATO and the West,” he said. “It is seeking to expand its sphere of influence, destabilize countries, and weaken the alliance.”

The suspected Russian cyberattacks on Western governments appear to be ongoing. On Friday, the Norwegian security service reportedly said that nine personal civil servant email accounts were targeted with spear-phishing email attacks from elite Russian cyberspies.

Germany’s intelligence agency also warned in December that a Russian hacking group had been sending spear-phishing email attacks to local politicians as a way to tamper with the country’s upcoming election.

The Kremlin, however, has denied sponsoring any hacks against foreign governments. It’s even called attempts by U.S. intelligence agencies to link Russia to the intrusions as part of a misguided “witch hunt.”

Nevertheless, the U.K.’s defense secretary said its Western allies should support reform to NATO to make it “agile, resilient and better configured” against cyberattacks.

Fallon also accused Russia of “weaponizing misinformation” to spread propaganda against Western governments. He urged NATO and its allies to move faster to counter the “false reality” promoted by the Kremlin.

“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting its boots on,” he said.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

Learn R programming basics with our PDF
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
mozilla firefox san francisco
Mozilla zaps residue of Firefox OS as it shutters IoT group

Mozilla is shuttering a group tasked with creating an operating system for the Internet of Things and...

Rif6 Cube mini projector
4 mini projectors: A show wherever you go

With one of these palm-sized LED projectors in your bag, you’re always ready to give a quick...

cloud comparison
Review: 3 services for managing all your cloud storage accounts

Do you often find yourself playing 'find the file' among all your cloud storage services? One of these...

Red wheel barrow filled with money
Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software

Vendors are consolidating their market power in the field of mobile device and app management software,...