Heads up, processors: Feds declare consumers' right to access their money

When the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) hit Mastercard and UniRush with a $13 million bill on Wednesday (Feb. 1), it was sending a message that even a temporary denial of consumers' access to their money is unacceptable.

In a heads up for IT, CFPB officials specifically focused on a lack of prelaunch testing, which is typically an IT role. Mastercard and UniRush "acted unfairly by failing to properly prepare for the change in processors and failing to adequately test the new system," said CFPB Director Richard Cordray.

This all stems from October 2015, when a transition in payment processors glitched, blocking tens of thousands of consumers from accessing their money — although the two companies denied it at the time.

"In October 2015, a rash of preventable failures by Mastercard and UniRush meant that many customers could not use their RushCard to get their paychecks and other direct deposits, take out cash, make purchases, pay bills, or get accurate balance information. UniRush then failed to provide customer service to many consumers who reached out for help during the service breakdown," a CFPB statement said. "By October 15, more than 1,000 consumers had their accounts wrongly suspended due to suspected fraud. Thousands more could not make transactions or access funds stored on their RushCards for some days after the changeover, and others could not do so for weeks afterwards. UniRush also delayed processing direct deposits for about 45,000 consumers and improperly returned other deposits, which left people unable to access their paychecks or government benefits so crucial to their financial lives. Still other consumers had their deposits double posted, or had their debits applied late. This led thousands of them to make the mistake of spending more money than they thought was available on their RushCard. UniRush used their subsequent cash loads or deposits to recoup these losses without notice to the affected consumers."

CFPB also said that the two companies woefully understaffed customer service and didn't appropriately train those that they did hire.

Some background on the case. UniRush was the program manager for RushCard, a reloadable prepaid debit card co-founded by entrepreneur Russell Simmons. A Mastercard business unit called Mastercard Payment Transaction Services was the payments processor for RushCard.

The $13 million bill included about $10 million in restitution to consumers and a $3 million fine.

The significance here is a change from the government cracking down on traditional fraud and unauthorized charges to insisting that adequate functionality testing and customer service investments must be made. In short, this is a right to access your money on deposit.

An important element in this case is that many of these deposits were payroll checks placed directly on a debit card. This approach is becoming very popular with state, municipal/county and federal government agencies. Consumers are seeing child support, living assistance, Social Security and other government funds now being paid directly into prepaid debit cards.

In effect, the government is saying that as long as various governmental agencies are pushing these kinds of payments — which, in turn, is encouraging businesses to do the same with payroll — then government has an obligation to ensure access.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?