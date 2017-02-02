News

Cisco patches critical flaw in Prime Home device management server

The vulnerability could allow hackers to take over servers used by ISPs to manage subscribers and their gateway devices

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20151005 cisco hq sign 100620823 orig
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More like this

Cisco Systems has fixed a critical vulnerability that could allow hackers to take over servers used by telecommunications providers to remotely manage customer equipment such as routers.

The vulnerability affects Cisco Prime Home, an automated configuration server (ACS) that communicates with subscriber devices using the TR-069 protocol. In addition to remotely managing customer equipment, it can also "automatically activate and configure subscribers and deliver advanced services via service packages" over mobile, fiber, cable, and other ISP networks.

"A vulnerability in the web-based GUI of Cisco Prime Home could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass authentication and execute actions with administrator privileges," Cisco said in its advisory.

Attackers could exploit the vulnerability by sending API commands over HTTP to a particular URL without requiring authentication. The flaw is caused by a processing error in the role-based access control of URLs, Cisco explained.

In the past, security researchers found vulnerabilities in the TR-069 implementation of many routers that could have allowed hackers to remotely take over those devices. However, a vulnerability in an ACS like Cisco Prime Home is much worse, because it can be used to take control of entire groups of subscriber devices at once.

According to Cisco's documentation, the admin role on the Cisco Prime Home has access to the server's customer support, administration, and audit functions, as well as the ability to perform bulk operations and access utilities and reports.

The vulnerability affects Cisco Prime Home versions 6.3.0.0 and above. Customers are advised to migrate to the latest, fixed version: 6.5.0.1.

The company has also warned customers of a medium-risk URL redirect vulnerability in the Cisco Prime Service Catalog, a product that allows companies to set up self-service portals, provide IT service catalogs for data center and application services, and manage service requests.

An attacker could exploit the vulnerability to redirect a user logged into the Cisco Prime Service Catalog to a phishing site in order to steal their credentials.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Learn R programming basics with our PDF
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
5g
AT&T to launch 5G wireless this year in Indy and Austin

AT&T said it will launch its first 5G wireless service in Indianapolis and Austin later this year,...

Red wheel barrow filled with money
Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software

Vendors are consolidating their market power in the field of mobile device and app management software,...

cloud comparison
Review: 3 services for managing all your cloud storage accounts

Do you often find yourself playing 'find the file' among all your cloud storage services? One of these...

macbook pro late2016 review adam touchbar favicons
Mac ends sales slump with record revenue of $7.2B

The uptick in sales was a departure from the recent past: For the four quarters preceding December's,...