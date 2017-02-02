News

AT&T wants to be the Linus Torvalds of network software

The carrier has released ECOMP, the operating system for its network, as open source

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20170201 att san francisco store event
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More like this

Carriers are starting to look more like cloud companies, turning to standard hardware, virtualization and machine learning for rapid development of new services.

AT&T helped drive that trend on Wednesday by releasing ECOMP, the operating system of its software-defined network, as open source through the Linux Foundation. Like Linux, ECOMP will become a codebase that many different companies and developers – potentially even AT&T's rivals – collectively create and define into the future.

AT&T is evolving from a traditional carrier with a limited menu of services to an agile service provider that can quickly adapt to customer’s needs and constantly tune its own systems for reliability and performance. Its virtualized, software-defined network, among the first of its kind at a telecommunications carrier, is the engine driving that change. The big data that the company collects about the use of its network helps it to improve the network and add features, AT&T says.

AT&T introduced the latest version of the network, which it calls Indigo, at an event in San Francisco.

Going from hard-wired to software-based networks can help enterprises as well as the carriers that sell them services. AT&T’s FlexWare systems, introduced last year, pare down the equipment needed at a business customer’s site -- from several separate boxes, like routers, firewalls and load-balancers, to one standard x86-based system the size of a pizza box.

Network functions become pure software, so the customer can swap out one flavor for another. It’s also possible to spin up and take down the resources for a special event like a virtual-reality meeting on the fly, said Chris Rice, senior vice president of AT&T Labs.

AT&T isn’t alone. Orange, the multinational carrier based in France, already uses software-defined networking with commercial components. It thinks ECOMP is the most mature platform for achieving agility and savings, said Laurent Leboucher, vice president APIs and digital ecosystems at Orange. The company is evaluating ECOMP in a trial at Orange Poland,

“Using ECOMP only makes sense if it is open source,” Leboucher said in an interview.

Like giant webscale companies, AT&T sees a role for big data and machine learning to constantly improve its services. Artificial intelligence systems can sense and analyze problems and eventually learn to predict and prevent them. Someday customers will never need to call a support line, said Mazin Gilbert, vice president of advanced technology at AT&T Labs.

The carrier is also strengthening security and privacy in the network with new authentication and encryption tools, Rice said. Partners, like companies and agencies involved in a smart-city initiative, might do more if they could combine their data, but without strong authentication they don’t consider it safe, he said. One possible authentication tool that AT&T brought up at Wednesday’s event was Hyperledger, a blockchain project of the Linux Foundation.

AT&T is releasing ECOMP under an Apache 2 license. It's essentially the framework for a catalog of services, but doesn't include AT&T's own services or policies, Rice said.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

Learn R programming basics with our PDF
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
5g
AT&T to launch 5G wireless this year in Indy and Austin

AT&T said it will launch its first 5G wireless service in Indianapolis and Austin later this year,...

Red wheel barrow filled with money
Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software

Vendors are consolidating their market power in the field of mobile device and app management software,...

cloud comparison
Review: 3 services for managing all your cloud storage accounts

Do you often find yourself playing 'find the file' among all your cloud storage services? One of these...

macbook pro late2016 review adam touchbar favicons
Mac ends sales slump with record revenue of $7.2B

The uptick in sales was a departure from the recent past: For the four quarters preceding December's,...