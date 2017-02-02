Opinion

That's not a bug, it's a feature!

This engineering firm needs to send workers out to collect data in the tunnels around a water-treatment plant, reports the pilot fish who's outfitting them with software for their iPads.

"My database app seemed to be working fine for about four days," fish says. "Then the workers came back to the office complaining that the program would shut down in the middle of data entry for no apparent reason. They thought that, since the app also collected photos in the tunnels by the hundreds, the database might be getting full.

"I checked everything out, but there was plenty of space and I couldn't reproduce the problem when I tested it. Finally I just set them up with an empty database and they went back out.

"A few days later they were back, finished for the moment. However, they did find the problem. Because it was cold, they were using a stylus for data entry so they could do it wearing gloves. The gloves had a magnet in them, apparently to stick them together when they weren't been worn.

"If the worker moved his hand just right over the tablet, the magnet triggered the magnetic switch in the tablet to turn it off, just as if the cover had been closed..."

