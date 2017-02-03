Review: The best frameworks for machine learning and deep learning

Over the past year I've reviewed half a dozen open source machine learning and/or deep learning frameworks: Caffe, Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit (aka CNTK 2), MXNet, Scikit-learn, Spark MLlib, and TensorFlow. If I had cast my net even wider, I might well have covered a few other popular frameworks, including Theano (a 10-year-old Python deep learning and machine learning framework), Keras (a deep learning front end for Theano and TensorFlow), and DeepLearning4j (deep learning software for Java and Scala on Hadoop and Spark). If you’re interested in working with machine learning and neural networks, you’ve never had a richer array of options.

There's a difference between a machine learning framework and a deep learning framework. Essentially, a machine learning framework covers a variety of learning methods for classification, regression, clustering, anomaly detection, and data preparation, and it may or may not include neural network methods. A deep learning or deep neural network (DNN) framework covers a variety of neural network topologies with many hidden layers. These layers comprise a multistep process of pattern recognition. The more layers in the network, the more complex the features that can be extracted for clustering and classification.