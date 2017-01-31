5 gadgets for the best Super Bowl party ever

The big game is this Sunday, and it’s time to get prepped.

This is the best gear to make sure you have all of the video streaming perfectly, your audio setup has enough punch to match the tackles, and you’re in full control.

My favorite media streaming device right now, the Roku Ultra streams content in 4K and in HDR. The bonus for game day this Sunday is that you can use the FOX Sports GO app to watch the game, no other cable or sat provider required. https://www.foxsportsgo.com/

The one thing you will need on game day is control. This universal remote won’t keep people from getting too rowdy, but it can power multiple devices including gear from Sony, Roku, Denon and many others. You can switch between sources, change the volume, and find power down quickly. The remote also controls lighting in the room and the outlets.

The best feature on this television is the crisp color and resolution. Lesser home theater displays don’t have the color spectrum or deep blacks. The SmartCast also lets you use the FOX Sports Go app to stream the game or even share a web feed from your laptop using Chromecast.

Impress everyone at the party with this hand-controlled device. You can mute the audio, find a channel, and control the volume among other things -- all by using your fingers.

Be sure you have a voicebot handy during the game. With the Google Home, you can ask about players in the game, check the weather conditions in Houston, and track other stats.

