Feature

5 gadgets for the best Super Bowl party ever

Watch the game in style.

Computerworld |

Super Bowl
Credit: Thinkstock/NFL
More like this

The big game is this Sunday, and it’s time to get prepped.

This is the best gear to make sure you have all of the video streaming perfectly, your audio setup has enough punch to match the tackles, and you’re in full control.

1. Roku Ultra ($120)

My favorite media streaming device right now, the Roku Ultra streams content in 4K and in HDR. The bonus for game day this Sunday is that you can use the FOX Sports GO app to watch the game, no other cable or sat provider required. https://www.foxsportsgo.com/

2. Logitech Harmony Elite ($300)

The one thing you will need on game day is control. This universal remote won’t keep people from getting too rowdy, but it can power multiple devices including gear from Sony, Roku, Denon and many others. You can switch between sources, change the volume, and find power down quickly. The remote also controls lighting in the room and the outlets.

3. Vizio SmartCast 65” P-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display ($1,600)

The best feature on this television is the crisp color and resolution. Lesser home theater displays don’t have the color spectrum or deep blacks. The SmartCast also lets you use the FOX Sports Go app to stream the game or even share a web feed from your laptop using Chromecast.

4. Singlecue Gen 2 ($149)

Impress everyone at the party with this hand-controlled device. You can mute the audio, find a channel, and control the volume among other things -- all by using your fingers.

5. Google Home ($129)

Be sure you have a voicebot handy during the game. With the Google Home, you can ask about players in the game, check the weather conditions in Houston, and track other stats.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

John Brandon is a technologist, product tester, car enthusiast, and professional writer. Before becoming a writer, he worked in the corporate sector for 10 years.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
macbook pro late2016 review adam pair hero2
Financial analysts forecast flat Mac sales

Though Wall Street expects Apple to report better iPhone sales later today, financial analysts don't...

Computerworld Digital Edition, January-February 2017 [cover]
Read CW’s January / February digital magazine!

In this edition: data that discriminates could do you in; leading IT through ups and downs; cracking...

man hands reading newspaper
Why fake news is a tech problem

While "fake news" has always existed, the recent explosion of disinformation, conspiracy theories and...

huawei mate 9
Review: Huawei plays "The Price Is Right" with Mate 9, Honor 6X (+ video)

Huawei's latest phones -- the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X -- aren't flagship-level, but offer a lot of good...