News

Twitter will roll out new features to counter abuse

The product changes are expected to be available in the coming days and weeks, the company said.

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

twitter 292988 1280
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Twitter said late Monday it is rolling out features soon to counter abuse on its platform, though it did not provide details of the measures it is taking.

“We're taking a completely new approach to abuse on Twitter. Including having a more open & real-time dialogue about it every step of the way,” wrote company CEO Jack Dorsey, referring to a tweet by Ed Ho, vice president for engineering, in which he promised the changes soon.

“This week, we'll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts,” wrote Ho in one of a series of tweets.

Twitter has been asked by a large number of users to crack down on abuse and harassment on its platform, with some even quitting the service after being harassed online.

Dorsey asked users in December to identify what were the most important things users wanted Twitter to improve or create in 2017, and he was able to narrow down on four categories, of which one was abuse. The others were the flexibility to easily fix typos in tweets, and make it easier to follow conversations and find topics.

“We heard you, we didn't move fast enough last year; now we're thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months,” Ho promised in a message on Twitter. He did not provide details on the changes the company plans to introduce.

A company spokesman did not also provide details, promising to reveal more in the coming days and weeks.

Twitter said in a statement that it is approaching safety with a sense of urgency, and will be rolling out a number of product changes in the coming days and weeks. Some of these will be immediately visible, while the others will be more targeted to specific scenarios.

“We will update you along the way and continue to test, learn and iterate on these changes to evaluate their effectiveness. You can expect to see meaningful progress in this area," the company said.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
p1170299 6
Uber, Amazon and Tesla ramped up their U.S. lobbying in 2016

Many major tech companies spent less money lobbying in Washington in 2016, but a handful, including...

huawei mate 9
Review: Huawei plays "The Price Is Right" with Mate 9, Honor 6X (+ video)

Huawei's latest phones -- the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X -- aren't flagship-level, but offer a lot of good...

elite slice for meeting rooms
Face-to-face without frustration: The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

The new HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms is a modular, compact Windows system that has been specially...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
At the start: Pat McGovern and the birth of Computerworld

What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the...