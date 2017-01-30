News

Ransomware disrupts Washington DC's CCTV system

Ransomware targets various types of systems and businesses and is unlikely to stop

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

File encrypting ransomware is one of the biggest IT threats organizations face today.
Credit: Peter Sayer
More like this

Around 70 percent of the cameras hooked up to the police's closed-circuit TV (CCTV) system in Washington were reportedly unable to record footage for several days before President Donald Trump's inauguration due to a ransomware attack.

The attack affected 123 of the 187 network video recorders that form the city's CCTV system, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Each of these devices is used to store video footage captured by up to four cameras installed in public spaces.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12, eight days before the inauguration of President Trump, and it took three days to restore the system. The city refused to pay the ransom and sent teams at each site to take the affected devices offline, replace their software and restart them, according to the newspaper.

The incident serves to show the dangers associated with the increasing number of ransomware attacks that target various types of systems and organizations. Last year similar attacks disrupted the IT systems at several hospitals across the U.S. and in November ransomware was used to encrypted data on about 900 systems at San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency.

That incident did not affect the transit service, but the agency had to temporarily open gates and provide free transport to passengers. It's probably only a matter of time until ransomware attacks end up endangering human lives, as IT disruptions in hospitals, public transport services, water utilities and other critical infrastructure providers can have very serious consequences.

The impact to a company's business can also be serious and can lead to loss of customers, especially if such an incident happens during peak season. Earlier this month a four-star hotel in the Austrian Alps had its reservation, electronic key and cash desk systems affected by ransomware. This was the fourth time that the hotel was hit by cybercriminals and the incident left it unable to program new key cards, Austrian news site The Local reported Saturday.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Digital Key encryption
Ransomware disrupts Washington DC's CCTV system

Around 70 percent of police cameras in Washington D.C. were reportedly unable to record footage for...

huawei mate 9
Review: Huawei plays "The Price Is Right" with Mate 9, Honor 6X (+ video)

Huawei's latest phones -- the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X -- aren't flagship-level, but offer a lot of good...

elite slice for meeting rooms
Face-to-face without frustration: The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

The new HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms is a modular, compact Windows system that has been specially...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
At the start: Pat McGovern and the birth of Computerworld

What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the...