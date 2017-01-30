News

Alt Twitter government accounts spring up to challenge Trump

Twitter accounts are appearing in support of science-focused government agencies, but are they real?

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1170191 1
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

Alternative facts and fake news, meet Alt-Twitter. In the last few days, a growing number of Twitter accounts have been started claiming to be the "alternative" or "rogue" voices of U.S. government workers and agencies.

It started with the brouhaha over tweets from two National Park Service accounts and the reaction to them from the White House.

An @AltNatParkSer account quickly sprang up claiming to be the "unofficial resistance team of U.S. National Park Service" and has to-date amassed 1.3 million followers -- that's three times as many followers and the legitimate @NatlParkService account.

The account says it's run by environmental activists and journalists, not government workers, and that's the case for many of the other alternative accounts that are now online.

Like the Alt U.S. Forest Service, Rogue NASAAlt CDC, and NOAA Uncensored, many of the tens of accounts appear to be set up by sympathizers to show support for science-focused agencies that are facing changes and restrictions under the new administration.

But not all.

Perhaps none is as daring as @RoguePOTUSStaff, which purports to come directly from the White House. It has been tweeting out overhead conversations and White House gossip to its 83,000 followers since Wednesday.

For anyone following presidential politics, it makes for juicy reading but -- and this is important -- no one can say for sure whether any of it is real.

The bio on the account claims it is run by "the unofficial resistance team inside the White House," but that's all. The person or people running the account have been asked for verification but have declined to provide it.

It's worth remembering that the fake news stories that rose to prominence during the election campaign were written in a way to confirm suspicions or beliefs that a group of the electorate already held, and the same can be said of the RoguePOTUSStaff Twitter feed -- if the audience is scared and skeptical liberals.

But the account holder does at least appear to have some knowledge of government affairs, writing on Friday that the account could be a "violation of Hatch Act." The Hatch Act is legislation that prohibits government employees from engaging in political acts while on the job.

For now, the alternative accounts don't represent a big challenge to official outlets. The government's U.S. Digital Registry lists 3,347 official Twitter accounts, so the resistance has some way to go.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
microsoft office 365 logo
New Office 365 subscriptions for consumers plunged 62% in 2016

Microsoft said subscriptions to Office 365 had hit nearly 25 million, but additions to the software...

huawei mate 9
Review: Huawei plays "The Price Is Right" with Mate 9, Honor 6X (+ video)

Huawei's latest phones -- the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X -- aren't flagship-level, but offer a lot of good...

elite slice for meeting rooms
Face-to-face without frustration: The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

The new HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms is a modular, compact Windows system that has been specially...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
At the start: Pat McGovern and the birth of Computerworld

What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the...