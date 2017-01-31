4 mini projectors: A show wherever you go

If you're on the road and want to give a presentation to your clients, you're not going to impress them if they have to squint over your shoulder at a laptop screen. But with the latest generation of mini projectors, most small enough to sit in the palm of your hand, you can carry the equivalent of a big-screen display around with you.

I gathered together four recent models -- the LG Minibeam PH300, the Miroir MP150W, the Optoma ML750ST and the Rif6 Cube -- to see how they perform. These mighty mites of the projection world (also known as pico, pocket or micro projectors) are no bigger than a paperback book and weigh 1 lb. or less, yet have the power to turn a screen or white wall into a presentation or entertainment zone. They're relatively light on the wallet as well, costing from $300 to about $550.

Rather than conventional high-pressure lamps, these tiny wonders get their light from low-power LEDs. Because of this, some can be battery-powered, lasting from about 30 to 90 minutes on a charge -- which means they don't have to be set up near an AC outlet.