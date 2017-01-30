Opinion

Priorities

It's the busiest time of the year, and suddenly the network has slowed to a crawl, reports this IT pilot fish.

"The IT manager sitting beside me said all was fine, and to work with the other IT guy," fish says. "The other IT guy was working remotely that day, but confirmed we had a network problem.

"It took a while, but eventually we figured out that the IT manager had to work that weekend from home, so he was downloading all the stuff he needed -- and in the process killed our network so our users could not do anything.

"He started the download in the early morning and it did not complete till late that afternoon, and all our users had to work the weekend to make up for the outage on the network.

"And of course, according to management, our network was working fine. Just for him though, and not for anybody else."

