Priorities

It's the busiest time of the year, and suddenly the network has slowed to a crawl, reports this IT pilot fish.

"The IT manager sitting beside me said all was fine, and to work with the other IT guy," fish says. "The other IT guy was working remotely that day, but confirmed we had a network problem.

"It took a while, but eventually we figured out that the IT manager had to work that weekend from home, so he was downloading all the stuff he needed -- and in the process killed our network so our users could not do anything.

"He started the download in the early morning and it did not complete till late that afternoon, and all our users had to work the weekend to make up for the outage on the network.

"And of course, according to management, our network was working fine. Just for him though, and not for anybody else."

Sharky's priority is getting you to send me your true tale of IT life. Send it to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.