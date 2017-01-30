Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Fallout 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

fallout 4
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, welcome you to the world of Fallout 4 – their most ambitious game ever, and the next generation of open-world gaming.  As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland.  Currently Amazon has the PC and XBOX ONE versions discounted by 50% and the PS4 is 43% off.  Check out these deals on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Fallout 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Fallout 4 - PC

    $19.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Fallout 4 - Xbox One

    $19.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Fallout 4 - PlayStation 4

    $19.99 MSRP $35.35
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
delta air lines aircraft
About 150 Delta flights in the U.S. canceled after systems outage

About 150 flights of Delta Air Lines in the U.S. were canceled and some others were delayed on Sunday...

huawei mate 9
Review: Huawei plays "The Price Is Right" with Mate 9, Honor 6X (+ video)

Huawei's latest phones -- the Mate 9 and the Honor 6X -- aren't flagship-level, but offer a lot of good...

elite slice for meeting rooms
Face-to-face without frustration: The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

The new HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms is a modular, compact Windows system that has been specially...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
At the start: Pat McGovern and the birth of Computerworld

What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the...