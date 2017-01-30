Want a phone you can wash with soap? Now you can have one

You ever think what your phone goes through on a typical day?

It probably gets pretty grimy and gross. But many phones can't handle getting wet, much less actually washed.

Well, now a company in Japan is doing something about that, creating a smartphone that users can actually scrub clean with soap and water. But is that one feature enough to make it appealing?

In IT Blogwatch, we make sure all our devices are squeaky clean.

So what is happening? Rafael Fariñas has the background:

Kyocera...introduced...the next model in its lineup of washable devices: the Kyocera Rafre. The smartphone is resistant to regular washes with soap and water...The Rafre is the second washable smartphone, preceded by Kyocera’s DIGNO Rafre released in December 2015.

Not entirely sure what that means? Andrew Grush explains:

As for its water and soap proof specs? The Rafre has MIL-STD-810G certification, alongside IPX5, IPX8, and IPG5X ratings...that means it is dust, water, and shock resistant...also...it can handle both regular and body soap, in case you like jumping in the tub with your phone of course.

But how does it manage to be waterproof? Evan Selleck is in the know:

One...interesting aspect of the handset is the “Smart Sonic Receiver” technology...The handset doesn’t have a traditional earpiece at the top...so water and dirt can’t slip in. Instead, Kyocera uses the Smart Sonic Receiver tech to send vibrations through the phone’s display to the user’s eardrum to pass sound along.

This all sounds intriguing, but what else do we know about it? Cosmin V. has some details:

The Rafre...doesn't stand out through specs...it...sports a 5-in. display that supports HD (720p) resolution, and packs 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory (expandable up to 200GB via microSD card).

...

The back side features a 13-megapixel camera with Kyocera's proprietary image-processing AINOS Engine, and...phase detection autofocus...on the front there's a secondary 5-megapixel selfie shooter...the phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and it's powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

Any other interesting features? We let the people at Kyocera tell us themselves:

The new Rafre features...a...cooking app that can be operated with hand gestures...Simple hand movements allow users to scroll through recipes, set timers and even answer calls without having to touch the device.

...

Also...when the alarm clock rings the handset simultaneously reads out the weather forecast for the day. Users can...change settings so...the alarm goes off earlier on days with forecasted rain, thus mitigating potential delays and allowing better time management.

Interested in getting one? Lulu Chang has some bad news for you (depending on where you live):

Alas, the Kyocera Rafre will only be available in Japan when it launches in March...if you’re an American with a need for a web-surfing bubble-bath companion, you’re going to have to look for something [else]...That said, if the Rafre proves popular in its home country...it may make its way around the globe.

...

It’s unclear...what pricing will look like, but...the phone will be available in pale pink, clear white, and light blue.

Anything else we need to know? Not really, just watch this: