Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2016 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

tax software
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Step-by-step interviews guide you through a customized experience relevant to your tax situation. Everything you need to prepare your federal and state taxes in one complete program. Additionally, the H&R Block Refund Bonus program offers you the option of using some or all of your federal individual income tax refund to purchase electronic gift cards from Amazon.com, and as a special bonus they'll add up to 10% to your e-gift card. The PC download is available on Amazon now for 33% off its retail price. Mac version available for the sale price as well. See the popular tax software now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2016 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2016 Win + Refund Bonus Offer

    $29.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2016 Mac + Refund Bonus Offer

    $29.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Chart and image gallery: 30+ free tools for data visualization and analysis

This sortable chart lets you compare dozens of tools for functionality, skill level and more.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Android statues
Fragmentation nixed a Cisco-Android network partnership

Cisco Systems tried to give Android devices the same kinds of integration it later provided for iPhones...

elite slice for meeting rooms
Face-to-face without frustration: The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

The new HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms is a modular, compact Windows system that has been specially...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
At the start: Pat McGovern and the birth of Computerworld

What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
50, and proud of it

We've come up with a uniquely Computerworld way to celebrate the magazine's golden anniversary, one...