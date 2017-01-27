News

Five arrested for hacking into ATMs and stealing $3.2 million

The gang hacked into bank networks and compromised ATMs from within

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Hackers group stole $3.2 million from ATMs
Credit: IDGNS
More like this

Law enforcement authorities from Europe and Asia have arrested five members of an international cybercriminal group that specialized in hacking into automated teller machine (ATMs).

The investigation began in early 2016, according to Europol. Three suspects were arrested in Taiwan, one in Romania, and one in Belarus. Most of them had multiple citizenships and could travel easily between countries, the agency said Friday.

Hacking into ATMs to steal money is nothing new, and there are malware programs built specifically for such machines that allow criminals to withdraw money using hidden commands.

To infect ATMs with such malware most attackers either receive help from bank insiders or buy service keys that can be used to open the front panels of ATMs and access their communications ports.

However, the gang targeted by this law enforcement investigation had a different modus operandi. They used spear-phishing to target bank employees and penetrate the banks' internal networks. They then located and hacked into the ATM network segment from the inside.

Targeting and compromising financial institutions instead of their customers is a more recent technique. A year ago, researchers from antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab warned about three cybercriminal groups that hacked into banks' computer networks.

Some of them can wait for months or even a year inside a compromised network before they start stealing money, during which they carefully observe and gather information about the target's internal procedures, money moving processes, and key employees.

One such gang dubbed Carbanak stole between $500 million and $1 billion from hundreds of financial institutions in at least 30 countries.

Compared to Carbanak, the losses to banks caused by the five arrested suspects are estimated at around $3.2 million. Two of them have already been convicted, Europol said. It's unclear when all of the arrests happened.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Chart and image gallery: 30+ free tools for data visualization and analysis

This sortable chart lets you compare dozens of tools for functionality, skill level and more.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Android statues
Fragmentation nixed a Cisco-Android network partnership

Cisco Systems tried to give Android devices the same kinds of integration it later provided for iPhones...

elite slice for meeting rooms
Face-to-face without frustration: The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

The new HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms is a modular, compact Windows system that has been specially...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
At the start: Pat McGovern and the birth of Computerworld

What began as a small IT newspaper in 1967 grew into a worldwide publishing empire that has covered the...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
50, and proud of it

We've come up with a uniquely Computerworld way to celebrate the magazine's golden anniversary, one...