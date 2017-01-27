News Analysis

Explore tab makes discovering new things on Twitter easy

Credit: Twitter
Technology is constantly changing the world we live in. How we communicate, how buy things.

Now, Twitter is changing how we discover new stuff on its mobile app. Mind blowing, right? They have introduced a new Explore tab, which the company hopes will make it easier to, well, explore Twitter. 

In IT Blogwatch, we become explorers. 

So what exactly is happening? Kurt Wagner has the background:

Twitter wants to make it easier for you to find great content...To do this, Twitter is consolidating a number of its search and discovery features into a new tab on its mobile toolbar...it’s replacing its Moments tab with a new one called Explore, which will feature Moments, search, trending hashtags and featured live videos...in the same place.

And how exactly does it work? Saqib Shah has the details:

Prior to the update, these separate elements of the Twitter experience were scattered across its apps. This made it...difficult to track down live-streams on mobile, which were available via Moments...The new Explore tab fixes that by placing live-streams at the top of the display, below which you’ll find trends, and daily Moments. Additionally...at the top of the section, is the search bar...the tab is a strategic move to bring together promising features...by placing them next to more popular functions...it’s also positioned right next to the home tab...indicating its importance.

Do we know why Twitter is making this change? Alex Heath has a theory:

Twitter is burying Moments...once called a "bold new experience"...at the bottom of a new “Explore" tab -- a move that likely signals the feature's days are numbered...The redesign illustrates Twitter's latest strategy of being a hub for live video, which has...included partnerships with the NBA and business news network Cheddar, among others.

What does this mean for users? And when will we start seeing the change? JR Torres has that info:

There’s...something to be said about organizing information in a more relevant manner, which is what Twitter has done with its new Explore tab...OK, so it’s more a matter of rearranging things than just clearing up the clutter. And some might argue that dumping all three in one tab...increases the...visual clutter you have to look at in one go. If, however, you look at it in a logical organization manner, it does make sense...it...is now rolling out to iOS users...Android users need to wait for a few weeks for it to come to then.

And how do users feel about the change? Jon Galloway shares his opinion:

The main thing I'd like to "Explore" on @Twitter is the Discover tab, which was actually useful. I will never care what Beyoncé wears.
Rebecca Linke is a Senior Associate Editor at Computerworld who writes about social media and personal technology. She also helps manage Computerworld's Facebook and Google+ pages.

