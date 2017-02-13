Opinion

Why do merchants let their payment processors get away with so much?

For decades, merchants have signed agreements that force them to blindly trust their processors

Computerworld |

Citibank credit card with an EMV chip
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More like this

For decades, merchants have signed agreements that force them to blindly trust their payment processors, to a degree they would tolerate in practically no other business relationship.

What kind of trust? Billing reports spell out how many customers of each kind were charged—at different rates—but there is an absence of verifiable data. If the processor reports that 4,867 transactions were of the highest charge kind of card, how do you know that's true? Did the processor share specific details that would allow you to spot-check them?

This trust opens up far too many opportunities for merchants to be ripped off. Consider a recent lawsuit accusing Mercury Payment Systems of just this kind of abuse.

"For years, Mercury has carried out a widespread and systematic fraud on its client base of small and medium-sized merchants. Without notice to merchants, Mercury has been surreptitiously and gradually inflating certain fees imposed by the Visa and Mastercard card associations, over which Mercury has no lawful control and which merchants expect to pay at cost, reaping tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains," the filing from merchant plaintiff Champs Sports Bar & Grill said. "A credit card has a slightly higher interchange rate than a debit card and a credit card with a rewards program has a slightly higher interchange rate than a credit card without such a program. However, all interchange rates are standardized, such that all merchant acquirers and processors, like Mercury, must collect these fees at the same rates. No merchant acquirer or processor has the authority to increase or decrease these rates. During the Class Period, Mercury has inflated both access fees and interchange fees without notifying Plaintiffs and the other Class members that it had done so. The amount of inflation added to access fees by Mercury ranged from 1 cent per transaction to as much as 4 cents per transaction. The amount of inflation added to interchange rates varies by card type but amounts to hundreds or thousands of dollars in overcharges, depending on card type."

But the lawsuit's accusations weren't limited to inflating access and interchange fees. "Mercury imposes unwarranted junk fees that no Plaintiff agreed to pay. Using deceptive language, Mercury describes these fees as having been required by third parties, when, in fact, Mercury alone is responsible for their existence and Mercury alone retains the revenues generated by them," the lawsuit said. "These fees include monthly maintenance fees, regulatory compliance fees, and PCI fees. These fees amount to at least $40 per month per merchant, resulting in massive windfall gains for Mercury."

There is no argument that payments pricing is complicated. But if that complexity creates opportunity for fraud or profiteering, then checks and balances must be put in place.

"Merchants big and small don't understand their pricing. There are so many things that can be added in via passthroughs from third parties," said payments attorney Theodore Monroe. "It's the way it's always been."

But even without verifiable data to spot-check, merchants can get wise to these unfortunate practices. For example, "when merchants switches from processor A to processor B with the same pricing and your pricing suddenly goes up — or down — 10%," Monroe said.

Retailers can try to change their processor contract — if they have sufficient negotiating clout to do so. And class-action litigation is also a possibility, if enough merchants in a similar situation will cooperate.

Monroe argues that not all hidden fees are malicious and it sometimes is simply the nature of payments. "You may see fees for things that you have no knowledge of. It might be a fee that has been imposed on your bank or a Visa fee relating to some processing fee you may be unaware of," he said. "This business is based on trust. Sometimes, processors abuse that trust."

It can also be a good idea to bring in a payments specialist — and, yes, Monroe's firm does this as a service — to examine several merchant statements and delve into fees as deeply as practical.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Evan Schuman has covered IT issues for a lot longer than he'll ever admit. The founding editor of retail technology site StorefrontBacktalk, he's been a columnist for CBSNews.com, RetailWeek, Computerworld and eWeek. Evan can be reached at eschuman@thecontentfirm.com and he can be followed at twitter.com/eschuman.

Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
ford self driving car
Ford to invest $1B in A.I. startup toward self-driving cars

Ford plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence startup...

twitter things that bother us
Why Twitter's new anti-harassment tools will fail

Twitter's new policies won't solve the harassment problem, and they'll ruin engagement, too.

H-1B visa american flag
Trump eyes end to an H-1B system that favors largest outsourcers

The companies most hurt by the random H-1B distribution system are those that submit only a few...

samsung chromebook pro
Review: Samsung Chromebook Pro brings touch computing up a notch

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is a convertible laptop/tablet that comes with an excellent touch display...