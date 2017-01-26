News Analysis

Microsoft's big data-like study on sleep proves what doctors already know

The company finds out what every doctor knows: Sleep deprivation takes its toll.

Computerworld |

woman sleeping with yellow alarm clock in dark room
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

We hear it from doctors, both allopathic and holistic, all the time: people don’t get enough sleep and it hurts them during the day. It even has long-term consequences. Now Microsoft is saying the same thing thanks to a big data project and some volunteers.

The researchers combed through data from 75 million keystrokes and clicks on Microsoft’s Bing search engine made by more than 30,000 volunteers wearing a Microsoft Band, which records bodily activity, including sleep. 

The research found that even a little sleep deprivation has a serious effect. Notably, results show that people who got less than six hours of sleep two nights in a row are sluggish for the next six days.

The study also shows that staying up an extra hour, even if followed by a full night’s sleep, has the effect of slower performance the next day. Going to bed an hour earlier than normal, however, has a negligible effect.

“When you don’t sleep well, it affects your cognitive performance, which means your work performance and lots of other things,” said Tim Althoff, who led the research during a summer 2016 internship with Microsoft’s research organization in Redmond. “There is something not only about the duration of sleep, but also the timing.”

Data from user calendars, which volunteers could link to their Microsoft Band, also proved insightful. “We can tell you things like if you have a packed day, you tend to sleep less well the night after,” said Ryen White, chief technology officer for health intelligence at Microsoft Health.

Microsoft could also detect a correlation between circadian rhythm and performance in users, with users searching faster in the morning than in the afternoon, and worse if they searched when they should be sleeping. Keystrokes and click speeds were worst at 4 a.m., when you should definitely be asleep.

Ironic, then, that Microsoft has effectively killed off Band and is no longer working on it. Going forward, White said, the hope is to apply the technique to all web users based purely on their Web interactions, so no Band will be required.

Microsoft plans to continue to perform these studies, which makes for good corporate responsibility. Technology is widely viewed as the cause of sleep deprivation as it is, with people staying up all hours using computers and gadgets.

Sleep experts have been screaming from the rooftops about this, trying to get people to stop using their devices for a few hours before bed time and filtering blue light from electronic devices at night. Then again, I have one of those blue light filter glasses and it’s a pain to wear over my reading glasses and really makes things look wonky.

But there is little doubt we have to learn to live in balance with our technology. I’ve felt the effects more than once of gaming right up to bedtime, then lying there completely unable to relax, much less fall asleep. Maybe if the warning comes from Microsoft and other tech firms people might pay more attention.

Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s time for a nap.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Chart and image gallery: 30+ free tools for data visualization and analysis

This sortable chart lets you compare dozens of tools for functionality, skill level and more.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
donald trump president elect
Trump still uses his unsecured Android phone to tweet

Even after being given a new, secure device just before his inauguration, President Trump still uses...

160902 samsung note7 2 100680696 orig
Galaxy Note7's battery fiasco won't soon be forgotten

Samsung has released its final report about the battery issues, but not all analysts feel the problems...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
50, and proud of it

We've come up with a uniquely Computerworld way to celebrate the magazine's golden anniversary, one...

samsungunpacked 02
Here’s why President Mark Zuckerberg is such a bad idea

Sure, he is going to visit every state this year. That does not mean he should be President. In some...