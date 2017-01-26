Nasuni CEO: ‘We’re going to liberate you from the bottleneck around your files’

When it comes to file systems, scale is the enemy, according to Andres Rodriguez, CEO of Nasuni. And the best weapon in the battle for scale is the cloud. Nasuni claims to have developed the first cloud-native file system, delivering not only virtually unlimited scale in the cloud but rapid access to files from locations around the world.



Instead of deploying more and more on-site storage – and dealing with costly, painful upgrades – Nasuni delivers a virtual machine (or appliance) that handles local needs while using the cloud for the heavy storage lifting. You buy capacity, not boxes, and that makes it easier to budget and plan for growth, per Rodriguez.

In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, Rodriguez spoke with Chief Content Officer John Gallant about how the Nasuni UniFS file system works, how customers deploy it and what kind of savings and flexibility they can expect. He also talked about what it means for your existing EMC and NetApp systems, and how those competitors are responding to the Nasuni challenge. Rodriguez also explored why it’s not easy to try to replicate what Nasuni does on your own.

