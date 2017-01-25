News

Qualcomm CEO slams Apple for lawsuits 'without merit'

The arguments over licensing exploded into public view last week

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

0786 as 17
Credit: Ann Singer
More like this

Senior executives at Qualcomm slammed Apple on Wednesday for lawsuits filed in the last week alleging the smartphone chip-maker significantly overcharged it for licensing fees.

The spat saw cases filed last Friday in California and this week in Beijing and were top of mind when Qualcomm conducted an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

For 15 minutes, Qualcomm executives criticized Apple's moves, calling the two lawsuits "without merit" and accused the iPhone-maker of trying to use them as a way to reduce the royalties the iPhone maker pays to Qualcomm. 

"Apple has been actively driving regulatory attacks on Qualcomm's business in jurisdictions around the world and misrepresenting facts and withholding information,"Qualcomm President Derek Aberle said.

Apple claimed that Qualcomm retaliated because it cooperated with a South Korean government investigation that ultimately saw Qualcomm fined $854 million for unfair licensing practices. Qualcomm vowed to appeal the decision.

Aberle said that Qualcomm did no such thing, and the company objected to Apple making false and misleading statements.

"We will prove that Apple's irresponsible claims of extortion are false," Aberle said.

Apple has generated billions in profits thanks to intellectual property from Qualcomm, CEO Mollenkopf said. Qualcomm has spent billions of dollars developing mobile technologies for over three decades, and wants to be fairly compensated for the inventions shared through licensing.

"Our preference is to always resolve customer disputes through negotiation instead of litigation. So it is regrettable Apple has chosen to take this path," Mollenkopf said.

The value of Qualcomm's IP was established long time ago, and the patent portfolio is actually going up in value as the mobile industry moves towards 5G, Mollenkopf said.

"Yet, we have never raised our royalty rates," Mollenkopf said.

In the California lawsuit, Apple is seeking $1 billion in compensation for excessive royalties paid. Apple said in its filing that Qualcomm should charge royalties based on the price of the baseband chip in the mobile device, and not a portfolio of technologies.

Aberle said that was inconceivable, and not in line with how chip technologies have been licensed for decades. Licensing at the component level is inefficient, and a device or modem chip maker would still need to take out licenses for other Qualcomm technologies in smartphones.

Besides modems, Qualcomm has an huge arsenal of intellectual property that also covers technologies like real-time tracking and mapping, which forms the basis for companies like Uber.

The excess royalties in dispute are paid to Qualcomm by contract manufacturers like Foxconn, which assemble the iPad and iPhone, and not directly by Apple.

"We hope Apple wouldn't interfere with those contracts," Aberle said.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Chart and image gallery: 30+ free tools for data visualization and analysis

This sortable chart lets you compare dozens of tools for functionality, skill level and more.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
solar farm
Apple to build 200MW solar farm to power data center

Apple announced a joint venture with NV Energy to build a 200-megawatt solar farm to power its Nevada...

Computerworld 50th Anniversary [2017]
50, and proud of it

We've come up with a uniquely Computerworld way to celebrate the magazine's golden anniversary, one...

samsungunpacked 02
Here’s why President Mark Zuckerberg is such a bad idea

Sure, he is going to visit every state this year. That does not mean he should be President. In some...

Computerworld Podcast: Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'

Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant Alexa is learning new skills right and left. In fact, she...