News

HP recalls 101,000 more laptop batteries for fire hazard

The move expands a recall first announced last year

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

hp laptop battery expansion2
Credit: HP
More like this

HP is expanding its recall of laptop batteries with overheating issues that can cause computer damage and even fire.

The company is recalling an additional 101,000 batteries in some laptops sold between March 2013 through October 2016. This is an expansion of the recall initiated in June 2016, which involved HP's recalling 41,000 batteries.

The batteries are in laptop brands including HP, Compaq, ProBook, Envy, Compaq Presario and Pavilion laptops. Battery packs sold separately are also affected.

Batteries are being recalled in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. Most are in the U.S., while 3,000 are being recalled in Canada, and 4,000 in Mexico. The laptops were sold through big-box retailers and online.

You may need to check that your battery is eligible for recall. The batteries are black and should have the bar codes 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL or 6EBVA printed on the back of the battery.

Users can also download software from HP's recall website to check if the battery qualifies for a recall. In the U.S., users can call HP customer service at 1-888-202-4320 to request a replacement battery.

Overall, HP received one report of a laptop catching fire in Canada, and eight reports of the battery overheating, catching fire or melting in the U.S. In one case, HP received a report of the "battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage," according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In Canada, HP received one report of a laptop catching fire, but no one was injured, according to a statement issued by Health Canada.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
DOJ
Court denies U.S. government appeal in Microsoft overseas email case

A U.S. appeals court will not reconsider its groundbreaking decision denying Department of Justice...

android nougat tips
30 tasty tips for Android Nougat

Take full advantage of your phone's latest features with this collection of 30 tips for Android Nougat...

glasses and phone
Why Apple will make smart glasses

Instead of making unfashionable smart glasses, Apple will make fashionable glasses smart.

muslim registry protest
Silicon Valley speaks up against intolerance

A viral ad from Amazon has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s even better that several companies are...