Microsoft to release Windows Defender Security Center in April

Microsoft has announced that as part of the Creator’s Update coming in April, it will introduce a new security service called Windows Defender Security Center, which is designed to act as a dashboard for all of your security features, including third-party security. The Security Center is already available to Windows Insiders using preview builds of Windows 10.

Though Windows Defender has never been a top-flight performer in detecting malware compared to vendors like Trend Micro and Kaspersky (see the latest AV Comparatives in PDF format), Microsoft has stuck with it, and it does make for a decent second line of defense. With the Security Center, Microsoft is expanding beyond mere malware detection into overall system security.

In a blog post outlining the new features, Rob Lefferts, partner director in the Windows and devices group, security and enterprise, outlined what he called “five pillars” that give you control and visibility of your device security, health and online safety experiences. They are:

Virus and threat protection that works with third-party AV software. If you do not have a recognized third-party provider, Windows Defender Antivirus will take on the job of protecting your system until an AV app is installed. You are also able to launch your third-party AV protection app directly from this screen. Device performance and health provides a single view of your latest Windows updates, drivers, battery life and storage capacity. Additionally, you have the option to start fresh with a clean install of Windows using the Refresh Windows feature. Firewall and network protection provides information on the network connections and active Windows Firewall settings, as well as links to network troubleshooting information. App and browser control allows you to adjust settings for SmartScreen for apps and browsers, helping you be more informed and stay safer online by warning you of potential malicious sites, downloads and unrecognized apps and files from the Internet. Microsoft did not specify if this was an Edge-only feature or if it would work with other browsers like Google Chrome. Family options offers an easy way to connect to the family options available online, such as parental controls, options for setting up good screen time habits, and setting up activity reports of your kids’ online activity and controlling the purchasing apps and games.

The Security Center also increases support for Windows Hello, the facial recognition and biometric feature that offers a different kind of security, one that recognizes your face or fingerprint.

“Our goal with the new Windows Defender Security Center is to help you become more informed and make safety simple,” Lefferts wrote. “It is equally important to us that you are protected by default and continuously protected -- never giving the bad guys an opportunity to harm you.”

