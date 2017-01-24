News Analysis

Asus' Tinker Board: Can it rival Raspberry Pi?

Computerworld |

asustinkerboard1
Credit: Ian Paul
More like this

How much power can you pack into one tiny little computer? 

Asus set out to answer that question, and has released its own credit card sized computer with some pretty impressive specs -- and the talk around town is that it could be a Raspberry Pi competitor. So how does it best the Raspberry Pi, and where does it fall short?

In IT Blogwatch, we take a closer look.

So what is going on? Jon Martindale has the background:

Asus is looking to take a bite out of the Raspberry Pi...industry with an ultra-small form-factor system of its own. Called the Tinker Board, it’s...capable of handling 4K video and 24-bit audio, suggesting that it could make a very affordable HTPC in the right hands.

Sounds interesting. What are some of the details? Ian Paul has that info:

The 4K video support -- including H.265 decoding...is thanks to the Mali-T764 GPU lurking inside its quad-core, 1.8GHz Rockchip RK3288 SoC...In addition to 4K, the board also supports 192kHz/24-bit audio. The PC comes with 2GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.0, four USB 2.0 ports, 1 HDMI out, microSD port, gigabit ethernet, and 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi...the Tinker Board packs a 40-pin internal header with 28 GPIO pins, CSI port for the camera, and DSI port.

And how does all that stack up against the Raspberry Pi? Matthew Humphries has the breakdown:

For comparison, the Raspberry Pi 3 runs a 1.2GHz ARM Cortex-A53, 1GB RAM, and HDMI 1.3...the Tinker Board should easily outperform the Pi.

So what need does the Tinker Board fill? James Walker is in the know:

The higher-performance hardware reflects Asus' intentions with the Tinker. With a faster processor and more RAM...it [is] ideal for powering home theatre systems or streaming setups. The board is currently powered by a new Linux OS from Asus but Ubuntu, OpenSUSE and Kodi options are said to be on the way.
...
According to Asus, the Tinker...[adds] to the options available to hardware hackers and do-it-yourself builders. With the performance bar raised...Asus hopes to allow people to expand on what's possible with a credit-card sized computer.

What about the drawbacks of the Tinker Board? Where does it fall short of the Raspberry Pi? Mark Walton starts us off:

Despite the Tinker Board's support for 4K video...while you can watch any 4K videos you've downloaded/created...Netflix streaming is still off the table...[It doesn't] sport the necessary DRM-decoding hardware and software to stream 4K Netflix, leaving dedicated streamers like the Chromecast Ultra or Nvidia Shield the only other option.

Any other downsides? Also, how much does it cost? Nick Heath fills us in:

The Asus Tinker Board...sells for £55 ($68), considerably more than the £33 or $35 Pi 3...also...as with other Pi rivals, the Tinker Board won't enjoy the range of software and community support that has grown up around the Pi...Buying a Pi also has the advantage of supporting the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a charity committed to furthering computer science education.
To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Rebecca Linke is a Senior Associate Editor at Computerworld who writes about social media and personal technology. She also helps manage Computerworld's Facebook and Google+ pages.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
apple 1839363
Apple quashes bugs in iOS, macOS and Safari

Apple on Monday updated macOS Sierra to 10.12.3, patching 11 security vulnerabilities in the desktop OS...

muslim registry protest
Silicon Valley speaks up against intolerance

A viral ad from Amazon has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s even better that several companies are...

pr alexafamily v01
How to really customize your Alexa Flash Briefing

Is your favorite news source not yet available for an Alexa Flash Briefing? We show you how to add your...

Computerworld slideshow, The Evolution of the MacBook [slide 1] - cover
The Evolution of the MacBook

The MacBook turned 25 in late 2016. From the early PowerBook to the latest MacBook Pro, we explore the...