Opinion

Thanks for the heads-up, pal!

Computerworld |

More like this

It's 12:52 PM when this IT pilot fish gets an email message from an office manager at a remote site he supports:

In case you get a network down notification, power is out in [remote site]. The power company notified us around 12:15 that they were shutting power off at 12:30 for 1/2 to one hour. I am in my office and the battery backups just quit as well.

"It was sent from his smartphone," fish sighs.

"Better late than never, I guess..."

It's never too late to send Sharky your story. So email your true tale of IT life to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
finance
How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

IT leaders need to understand the financial policies that control the way IT buys infrastructure and...

recruiters changing tactics
7 IT recruiting predictions for 2017

In 2016, IT recruiters continued to grapple with an evolving job market. Here's what to expect in 2017.

Project management teamork
It's time to start planning for SQL Server on Linux

You can treat SQL Server on Linux as a new deployment option, not a whole new database. That means you...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
apple 1839363
Apple quashes bugs in iOS, macOS and Safari

Apple on Monday updated macOS Sierra to 10.12.3, patching 11 security vulnerabilities in the desktop OS...

muslim registry protest
Silicon Valley speaks up against intolerance

A viral ad from Amazon has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s even better that several companies are...

pr alexafamily v01
How to really customize your Alexa Flash Briefing

Is your favorite news source not yet available for an Alexa Flash Briefing? We show you how to add your...

Computerworld slideshow, The Evolution of the MacBook [slide 1] - cover
The Evolution of the MacBook

The MacBook turned 25 in late 2016. From the early PowerBook to the latest MacBook Pro, we explore the...