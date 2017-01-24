Thanks for the heads-up, pal!

It's 12:52 PM when this IT pilot fish gets an email message from an office manager at a remote site he supports:

In case you get a network down notification, power is out in [remote site]. The power company notified us around 12:15 that they were shutting power off at 12:30 for 1/2 to one hour. I am in my office and the battery backups just quit as well.

"It was sent from his smartphone," fish sighs.

"Better late than never, I guess..."

