59% off RAVPower 14000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter - Deal Alert

car jumper
Credit: Amazon
A compact power bank, a car jump starter, and a LED flashlight, all fit into a minimal and portable design. Whether it is your car or your USB devices, never run out of power again. Store it in the glovebox or simply drop it in your bag. Have a concentrated 14000mAh source of power always with you -- enough for up to 20 vehicle jumpstarts or many device recharges before the unit itself needs to be recharged. RAVPower's jump starter typically lists for $160 but is currently discounted 59% on Amazon to just $66. See the discounted car jumper now on Amazon

This story, "59% off RAVPower 14000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

