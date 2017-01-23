News

IBM Security to buy risk-visualization firm Agile 3 Solutions

Software will be rolled into IBM services, security software

|

Senior Editor, Network World |

More like this

IBM Security plans to buy San Francisco-based Agile 3 Solutions, which makes software for visualizing data risk for analysis by senior executives.

The deal is expected to close within weeks, but the financial terms were not released. It will include the purchase of Ravy Technologies, an Agile 3 subcontractor based in India.

Agile 3’s software identifies risks to business programs and assets, and enables actions to head off possible exploits that could affect business processes. It provides a dashboard for measuring compliance with regulations and legislation.

IBM Security customers will be able to buy Agile 3 technology as a service through IBM Data Security Services or as features rolled into IBM Guardian, the company’s data-protection software. The company says the addition of the software will help identify and protect critical data.

Agile 3 was founded by Raghu Varadan, who once worked for IBM and helped invent its SOA Governance and Management Method (SGMM) and Service Integration Maturity Model (SIMM) as part of IBM’s service oriented architecture portfolio. He is also the founder of Ravy, and is managing director of both Agile 3 and Ravy.

This story, "IBM Security to buy risk-visualization firm Agile 3 Solutions" was originally published by Network World.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Tim Greene covers security and keeps an eye on Microsoft for Network World.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
ford fusion av 01 hr
DOT designates 10 new U.S. proving grounds for self-driving cars

The Department of Transportation has designated 10 proving ground pilot sites to encourage testing and...

muslim registry protest
Silicon Valley speaks up against intolerance

A viral ad from Amazon has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s even better that several companies are...

pr alexafamily v01
How to really customize your Alexa Flash Briefing

Is your favorite news source not yet available for an Alexa Flash Briefing? We show you how to add your...

Computerworld slideshow, The Evolution of the MacBook [slide 1] - cover
The Evolution of the MacBook

The MacBook turned 25 in late 2016. From the early PowerBook to the latest MacBook Pro, we explore the...