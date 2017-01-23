News Analysis

Users greet Avaya bankruptcy with shrugs

|

Senior Writer, Network World |

avaya bankruptcy 2
Credit: Thinkstock/Avaya
More like this

The news that sprawling networking company Avaya has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy is being greeted with nonchalance by at least some of its customers, for whom the saga of the firm’s financial troubles has been a reality for some time.

Avaya’s a big company with several focus areas, and some lines, like networking products, are performing well. Others, including unified communications and phone systems, are not, and it’s these that have dragged the company into Chapter 11.

But the news that Avaya will continue to operate through the bankruptcy, combined with the lengthy string of stories about the company’s fiscal issues over the past year, mean that its customers are largely blasé about the whole affair.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ve been down this road before, it’s not a shocker,” said a senior healthcare IT professional who spoke to Network World. “From a customer view perspective, they’ve been innovating – lots of new things coming out of their R&D in the last two years, so there’s really been a strength in new stuff, more than an idle.”

Particularly impressive, according to the healthcare IT pro, is Avaya’s use of the 802.1q shortest-path bridging protocol for fabric, letting them distribute core functionality across the network instead of having everything centrally located. The same goes for the company’s SDN Fx product line.

A senior IT professional in the sports and entertainment industry was similarly unconcerned when contacted by Network World via email, saying that the bankruptcy didn’t come as a surprise – and that it wasn’t even particularly bad news.

“I think the news is probably as good as I could have hoped for,” the IT pro said. “I expect that we can continue with Avaya in a ‘business as usual’ fashion and this won’t change our immediate plans/operations.”

The healthcare IT professional did note that the general unconcern and even praise for Avaya’s recent moves, bankruptcy and all, mostly has to do with the company’s networking division. While Avaya’s networking products are advanced and attractively priced, the same can’t be said of the company’s UC offerings.

“[There’s a] lack of innovation, total cost of ownership is higher than the competitors,” the source said. “If I know their bankruptcy filing, a lot of the legacy debt they inherited is around that UC platform.

The International Avaya Users Group issued a statement Thursday, saying that it's been in touch with senior Avaya leadership and that it expects business to continue as usual.

"We are excited to have a clear path defined by Avaya and will continue to provide our support to Avaya users and customers during this transition," said IAUG president Brenda Emerson, who is also the CIO of Landmark Bank.

This story, "Users greet Avaya bankruptcy with shrugs" was originally published by Network World.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
ford fusion av 01 hr
DOT designates 10 new U.S. proving grounds for self-driving cars

The Department of Transportation has designated 10 proving ground pilot sites to encourage testing and...

muslim registry protest
Silicon Valley speaks up against intolerance

A viral ad from Amazon has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s even better that several companies are...

pr alexafamily v01
How to really customize your Alexa Flash Briefing

Is your favorite news source not yet available for an Alexa Flash Briefing? We show you how to add your...

Computerworld slideshow, The Evolution of the MacBook [slide 1] - cover
The Evolution of the MacBook

The MacBook turned 25 in late 2016. From the early PowerBook to the latest MacBook Pro, we explore the...