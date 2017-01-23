News

DOT designates 10 new U.S. proving grounds for self-driving cars

The areas will also be used to explore big data generated by car computers

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

ford fusion av 01 hr
Credit: Ford
More like this

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has designated 10 new locations around the country to act as proving grounds for self-driving vehicle technology.

The test sites will allow automakers and companies that create sensors, cameras and other technology for autonomous vehicles to conduct pilots and offer researchers insights into how best to use the data that comes from automated vehicle testing.

"The designated proving grounds will collectively form a Community of Practice around safe testing and deployment," DOT Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement. "This group will openly share best practices for the safe conduct of testing and operations as they are developed, enabling the participants and the general public to learn at a faster rate and accelerating the pace of safe deployment."

The proving grounds were selected from locations submitted by 60 applicants,  including academic institutions, state departments of transportation, cities, private entities and partnerships.

autonomous fusion mcity 39a9958 hr 100677146 orig Ford

A Ford self-driving prototype being tested at the University of Michigan's Mcity proving grounds.

Proving ground designees all have different facilities that can be used to gauge safety, manage various roadways and conditions, and handle different types of vehicles, the DOT said.

Ford, GM and other companies developing autonomous driving technology have been using Michigan's Mcity, a 32-acre, full-scale simulated real-world urban environment where vehicles self-drive in every condition, including snow.

Michigan is also home to the largest deployment of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) electronic communications technology in its Smart Corridor. The corridor is a series of public highways -- more than 120 miles in all -- in Southeast Michigan that have more than 100 Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) transponder units. The DSRC units share traffic information with cars and trucks that have V2I and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications technology and alert drivers to potential problems to prevent accidents.

google self driving car 2 100601168 orig Martyn Williams

A Google self-driving car navigates streets near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, on June 29, 2015.


Several states and Washington D.C. have passed autonomous vehicle legislation that allows for testing of the cars and trucks on public roadways. Since 2012, at least 34 states and D.C. have considered legislation related to autonomous vehicles.

In September, the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued guidelines for autonomous vehicles that included a checklist for carmakers  developing the technology, as well as guidelines for states on creating a common framework for regulating self-driving cars and trucks.

"We have issued record recalls. We still have too many people dying on our roadways. We have too many moms and dads stuck in traffic losing productive time with their families," Foxx said in September when the DOT announced the first federal policy on automated vehicles. "And in the 50 years of the U.S. [DOT], there has never been a moment like this..., a moment where we can build a culture of safety as a new transportation technology emerges."

The new proving grounds are:

  • City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute
  • Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership
  • U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center
  • American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run
  • Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station
  • San Diego Association of Governments
  • Iowa City Area Development Group
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners
  • North Carolina Turnpike Authority
To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Writer Lucas Mearian covers consumer data storage, consumerization of IT, mobile device management, renewable energy, telematics/car tech and entertainment tech for Computerworld.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
2016 toyota mirai fuel cell vehicle hydrogen station
Hydrogen refueling stations for cars to reach 5,000 by 2032

Hydrogen refueling stations are about to take off as Audi and Mercedes-Benz prepare to launch fuel cell...

muslim registry protest
Silicon Valley speaks up against intolerance

A viral ad from Amazon has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s even better that several companies are...

pr alexafamily v01
How to really customize your Alexa Flash Briefing

Is your favorite news source not yet available for an Alexa Flash Briefing? We show you how to add your...

Computerworld slideshow, The Evolution of the MacBook [slide 1] - cover
The Evolution of the MacBook

The MacBook turned 25 in late 2016. From the early PowerBook to the latest MacBook Pro, we explore the...