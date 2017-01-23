Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off HP 23er 23-inch IPS LED Backlit Bezel-less Monitor - Deal Alert

hp 23er monitor
Credit: Amazon
IPS panel technology for ultra wide viewing, from almost any angle. 1920 x 1080 resolution for a sharp, detailed view. Bezel-less design maximizes your viewing area and makes for seamless multi-monitor set-ups. And LED backlighting enables high screen performance. Ultra slim and Energy-Star compliant design. The HP 23er 23-inch IPS LED backlit monitor is currently super-affordable ($119.99) with a 33% off deal happening now on Amazon, where it's averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 270 reviewers. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off HP 23er 23-inch IPS LED Backlit Bezel-less Monitor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • HP 23er 23-in IPS LED Backlit Monitor

    $119.99 MSRP $179.99
    View
    on Amazon
