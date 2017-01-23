That's one way of reducing your comms footprint

It's around 1980, and this software developer pilot fish is working in a large campus environment where the standard desktop equipment is a dumb terminal with a modem.

"Four-digit dialing would connect you to your choice of a hundred different minicomputer or mainframe modem pools," says fish. "Just 1200 bits per second, tops, but it worked well enough.

"That is, it worked well enough as long as the modem pools were well provisioned. Now and then, they'd have to expand a modem pool in a big hurry.

"One afternoon, after some arm-twisting at the vice-presidential level, our vendor delivered boxes and boxes of rack-mount modems for a weekend installation to support a project that was finally funded. They were stacked in a corner of the largest mainframe computer room, next to the comm racks.

"The day-shift mainframe operators went home, the evening shift came on, and the cleaning crew came through. These modem boxes had lots of packaging, they were very light, and nothing rattled when you shook one. Even if there was a modem card inside.

"Did I mention that this campus had its own trash compactor?

"The next morning found the vice president and a director or two in the parking lot, going through the dumpster contents with gardening equipment. They saved about one modem out of ten."

