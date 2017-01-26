14 ways to keep your data safe on Data Privacy Day

Observing Data Privacy Day the right way

This Saturday, January 28th, marks the 10th anniversary of Data Privacy Day -- an international holiday meant to raise awareness of the importance of privacy and data protection. Initiated by the Council of Europe in 2007, Data Privacy Day was adopted by the U.S. a few years later.

In light of the ever increasing number of data breaches and persistent problems with identity theft (many billions of dollars lost to consumers each year), this tenth anniversary of Data Privacy Day calls for us to focus on a steady promotion of privacy precautions. It calls on you to resolve to improve your privacy program and to pay more attention to the ways that you use, store, and share your personal data.

If you're not already focusing attention on its observance, it's time to join the effort. Here are some suggestions on how to observe this important day and improve your chances of keeping your data private.