News

Trump’s phone replaced with more secure device

Future of his tweeting habit is in question

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

Trump inauguration
Credit: Rachel Larue/DOD
More like this

President-elect Donald Trump has turned over the Android phone he used for tweeting and will use a more secure phone with encryption capabilities that was approved by the Secret Service, according to news reports.

A Trump spokesman could not be reached to confirm the reports. The New York Times, citing people close to Trump, also reported that he was given a different phone number.

Throughout his campaign and transition, Trump would often take calls from reporters, politicians and world leaders on his Android device, the Associate Press reported. His reputation as a frequent tweeter has become legendary.

Trump's accessibility with his phone raised concerns by security teams, much the same as when President Obama came into office in 2008. Obama wanted to keep his BlackBerry, but had to switch to a more secure device, the Sectera Edge, which was eventually replaced with another phone.

In November, Trump reportedly was concerned that he would feel “isolated” without his Android, which was directly connected to his famous Twitter account.

It's unclear how often Trump will tweet in the future, either because of the stronger security on the new device or just to comply with some concerns by his wife, Melania, and others that he tweets too often.

Trump also has been criticized for tweets that are off-the-cuff and non-presidential, but he has defended his tweeting and other social networking activity as a way to connect directly to his millions of followers.

In August, when he was criticized for his Twitter habit, he said, “Don’t use Twitter anymore, why? I got 22 million people between that and Facebook and Instagram. I’m a very modern person in a way, right?”

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Steven Mnuchin
Trump nominee suggests IRS cybersecurity and staffing boosts

Steven Mnuchin, a former CIO and executive vice president for Goldman Sachs, told senators on Thursday...

Biotech company to bring back the dead
Is PaaS dead?

PaaS. Once upon a time it was supposed to be the cure for all enterprise IT woes. Now it's just a front...

windows spyware
You still can’t turn off Windows 10’s built-in spyware

Microsoft is reducing the data it collects from Windows 10 PCs, but what does that really mean?...

security group team circuitry
The war for cybersecurity talent hits the Hill

More high-profile cyber-exploits and on-going allegations of Russian election-hacking have brought the...