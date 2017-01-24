Face-to-face without frustration: The HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

Videoconferences can reduce an organization's travel expenses and make people more productive by virtually bringing far-flung employees together, but -- as we all know -- they can be frustrating to set up and conduct.

One device that might help is the HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms, a highly compact Windows PC with a module especially designed for meeting rooms; it will, according to the company, streamline the process and get collaborative meetings going faster. I tried it out to see how well it performs.

The basic HP Elite Slice

The system is based on the new HP Elite Slice desktop computer, which is built on a small 1.2 x 6.4 x 6.4-in. square desktop chassis. HP sells the base system with a choice of Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors; it also comes with an Intel HD Graphics 530 processor; 4GB or 8GB of memory; and a choice of a 500GB hard disk drive or 256GB of SSD storage. It has two USB 3.0 and two USB-C ports; DisplayPort and HDMI video ports; and can connect via a Gigabit Ethernet port, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

All Slice systems come with a wireless keyboard and mouse; there's also an optional fingerprint sensor. Starting price for the Core i3 computer with 4GB RAM and the 500GB HDD is $632 (Amazon price).

However, the real selling point for the Slice is its interchangeable snap-on modules, which sit under the computer and work together to create a Slice ecosystem.