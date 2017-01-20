Wait for it: Apple planning 3 new iPads for second half of 2017

Been waiting to buy a new iPad? Well, you might have to wait a bit longer.

The tech giant's tablet line is in the works, but the devices are reportedly not going to be released any time soon. But once Apple does introduce its newest iPads, what can we expect? A new size, for one.

In IT Blogwatch, we're on pins and needles.

So what is going on? Rebecca Kuo has some background:

Apple reportedly is planning three new tablets for 2017, a 9.7-inch iPad...a 10.5-inch iPad, and an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The products are still in planning, with the 9.7-inch model expected to enter...production in the first quarter, and the other two in the second, according to sources.

Great. So what do we know about these tablets? JC Torres has some details:

The processor,...an...A10X CPU is something that the 10.5-inch iPad will supposedly share with the [12.9-inch] iPad Pro....it will supposedly become Apple’s “normal” high-end iPad.

...

The new 9.7-inch iPad that won’t have much upgraded hardware. This will become Apple’s entry-level model...Curiously missing is any mention of a 9.7-inch iPad Pro, which hints that last year’s model might be a one-time thing.

That is a start. Do we know anything else yet? Andy Boxall has a bit more to say:

Rumors say a new Pencil stylus will accompany the new iPad Pro models upon announcement in 2017...and...The iPad Mini 4...it’s ready for an update. However, if an iPad Mini 5 is coming, very little is being said...For now, the silence may mean Apple will only refresh its larger iPad tablets in 2017, and let the Mini 4 live on for another year.

Ok, so a Mini may or may not be in the works. What about the stylus? That sounds more certain. Oscar Raymundo is in the know:

Apple will reportedly unveil the Apple Pencil 2 in March...according to Mashable, it’s possible that the improved stylus could incorporate magnetic connectors so...it will easily attach to the side of the iPad Pro.

...

In addition, the Apple Pencil 2 might...get integrated into the Smart Connector to enable wireless charging...The Apple Pencil 2 could also launch as an accessory for the iPhone and MacBook.

And is March the definitive launch date? Not according to everyone. Mike Wuerthele heard something else:

The internals of the tablets are...in the planning phases. As a result, shipment of new tablets...may not happen until the second half of 2017.

Later than some people were hoping, but Chad Christian has a theory for the delay:

@Apple is just giving our wallets a break for a minute.