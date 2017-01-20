News

Microsoft will soon end Office 2013 distribution through Office 365

Office 365 admins soon won’t be able to download the client apps for the aging software

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

microsoft office 365 logo
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More like this

Get ready, Office 365 administrators: Microsoft is ending support for the Office 2013 client apps that it previously distributed through its cloud-based productivity service. Instead, administrators and users will be pushed to use Office 2016, the latest version of the productivity suite that includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Starting on Feb. 28, users won’t be able to download the Office 2013 apps from the Office 365 self-service portal, and they won’t be downloadable through the Office 365 Admin Center. Microsoft also won’t release feature updates for those products, and won’t provide support through Customer Service Support or Premier Support.

Microsoft released Office 2016, the new version of its productivity software suite for Mac and Windows, in September 2015. The company has been aggressive in rolling out new features for those apps but has kept the previous version available for businesses that haven’t wanted to migrate yet. Now, administrators have a little over a month to install all the copies of Office 2013 that they want to.

Migrations can be tough work because the Office 2016 apps look and behave differently from their predecessors. Getting people used to a new version of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook after they’ve been using another for years can be a disruptive change.

Furthermore, administrators still using Exchange Server 2007 have another hurdle in front of them. Office 2016 client apps, including Outlook, don’t support connecting to Exchange 2007. To make everything work, they’ll have to upgrade to a supported version of Exchange Server first.

Microsoft is offering assistance to companies that still have to migrate their users, through its FastTrack migration service. That offering gives administrators access to tools and experts to help them make the move from one set of client applications to another.

Office 2016 offers a number of feature improvements over its predecessors, including one that might help with migration. Tell Me is a function available in -- among other apps -- the Windows versions of Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint that lets users search for what they want to do, without having to find it in a nested series of menus.

Microsoft will continue to issue critical and important security updates to Office 2013 until April 10, 2018, however. Companies that still have the software installed will be able to keep it running at least until then without fear of gaping security holes.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
China's Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer
Trump likely to see the birth of an exascale system

An exascale supercomputer will likely be delivered somewhere in the world before Trump's first term...

windows 10 wallpaper logo
Microsoft to retire original Windows 10 on March 26

Microsoft has set March 26 as the end date for support of the original Windows 10 edition that arrived...

Biotech company to bring back the dead
Is PaaS dead?

PaaS. Once upon a time it was supposed to be the cure for all enterprise IT woes. Now it's just a front...

windows spyware
You still can’t turn off Windows 10’s built-in spyware

Microsoft is reducing the data it collects from Windows 10 PCs, but what does that really mean?...