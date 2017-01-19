Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
53% off WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder with Fast Swift-Snap Technology for Smartphones - Deal Alert

wizgear universal mount
Credit: Amazon
Setting your phone on a mount in your car has never been easier! WizGear Air Vent Car Mount for smartphones saves you the hassle of placing your smartphone securely to make sure it doesn’t fall just push it in the air vent! The WizGear Air Vent Mount features a magnetic technology, which means your smartphone will be secure and have no chance of falling. When a phone is secure in place, it becomes easier to use for GPS navigation too.  With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4.3 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $16.99 has been reduced by 53% to $7.99. See the discounted WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount now on Amazon.

This story, "53% off WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder with Fast Swift-Snap Technology for Smartphones - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder with Fast Swift-Snap Technology for Smartphones and Mini Tablets, Black

    $7.99 MSRP $16.99
