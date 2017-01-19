Want to crash anyone's iPhone? Send this text

Our personal devices sometimes seem so fragile. They can break from simple things, like being dropped, falling in the water, being thrown across the room.

Now we have one more way to stop an iPhone from working -- send a simple three character text. The affect is immediate and reliable. But not just any three characters works. So what do you need to be on the lookout for?

In IT Blogwatch, we block all texts.

So what is going on? Richard Trenholm has the background:

As if receiving a text from an ex isn't bad enough, now there's a far worse kind of unwanted message...YouTube channel EverythingApplePro highlights a sequence of characters that temporarily freeze an iPhone...Here's how it works: a white flag emoji, the digit "0" and a rainbow emoji confuse iOS 10 when it tries to combine them into a rainbow flag.

But why does that freeze an iPhone? French iOS developer Vincent Desmurs, who discovered the bug, tells us himself:

The rainbow flag emoji isn't an emoji in itself, it's made of three characters: waving white flag, a character called variation selector 16 (VS16 for short), and the rainbow. What VS16 does...is tells the device to combine the two surrounding characters into one emoji, yielding the rainbow flag...The text you're copying is actually waving white flag, VS16, zero, rainbow emoji. What I'm assuming is happening is that the phone tries to combine the waving white flag and the zero into an emoji, but this obviously can't be done.

And how can this affect you? Samuel Gibbs has the details:

The bug has two variants. One...which can be copied into an iMessage conversation and...the other is...embedded within a contacts file, which can be shared via iCloud Drive to an iMessage contact...the text string sent via a standard iMessage only appears to affect iPhones and iPads with iOS 10.1 or below. The boobytrapped contact card affects all versions of iOS 10, including the latest iOS 10.2.

Just don't open those messages, right? Unfortunately, that may not be enough. Lisa Eadicicco explains:

Upon receiving the message, the touchscreen and buttons on the recipient’s iPhone become unusable for a short period of time, after which the device may reboot...the YouTube video notes it could take about three to five minutes. The string of characters is said to cause a lockup even if the victim doesn’t open the message in question.

But is there anyway to prevent a crash if you receive this text? Liam Tung tells us the hard truth:

Unfortunately, there's nothing iPhone owners can do to prevent a contact sending the malicious text, which...causes a temporary crash or, in technical terms, a denial of service...in some cases [it] can cause the sender's device to crash also.

Do iPhone owners need to take any precautions after they have received the messages? Andrew Orr tells us what needs to be done:

Luckily, the fix to this problem is simple...you have to...delete the iMessage conversation that contains the...message...Some people have said that their iPhone locks up repeatedly so they can’t delete the conversation. To clear this type of block...[have] another person send you an iMessage. You can also create a new message with Siri via the lockscreen.

...

Updating to iOS 10.2 will protect you against the first variant, but not the second.