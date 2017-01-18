News

Fraud for online holiday sales spikes by 31%

Number of e-commerce transactions grows by 16%

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

red illustration of online shopping cart icon with arrows pointing at button
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Fraud attempts on digital retail sales jumped 31% from Thanksgiving to Dec. 31 over the previous year, according to a survey of purchasing data from ACI Worldwide.

The fraud increase was based on hundreds of millions of online transactions with major merchants globally. Also, the number of e-commerce transactions grew by 16% for the same period, ACI said.

Some of the fraud attempts came from the use of credit card numbers purchased in underground chat channels, ACI said.

“Given the consistent and alarming uptick in fraudulent activity on key dates, merchants must be proactive in their efforts to identify weak spots and define short and long-term strategies for improved security and enhanced customer experience,” said Markus Rinderer, senior vice president of platform solutions at ACI.

ACI provides electronic payments technology for more than 5,000 organizations globally. One of its products, ReD Shield, was used to collect the data in the survey. ReD Shield, a fraud detection and prevention software product, was used to process 7% of all Black Friday online spending and 13% of Cyber Monday’s spending.

The data showed that the highest fraud attempt rates were on Christmas Eve and on days when shipments were cut off. The key shopping dates by volume (number of transactions) were Cyber Monday, which showed 15% growth, and Black Friday, which showed 19% growth.

The average sales ticket declined by 7% during the 2016 holiday period. The average was $228 in 2016, down from $243 in 2015.

In 2016, one of every 97 transactions was a fraudulent attempt, compared with 1 out of 109 transactions in 2015.

ACI defines a fraud attempt as a transaction confirmed by a merchant as fraudulent; a transaction that matched a record in an ACI database for a credit card number that was sold online in an underground chat channel; or as reported as fraud by a bank or other issuer. ACI also includes as fraud attempts those data patterns that match a recently confirmed fraud behavior.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
20151027 openworld oracle cloud signs 100625232 orig
U.S. alleges systemic employment discrimination at Oracle

The U.S. government says Oracle routinely and systemically pays white men more than women and...

Video review: Apple's new AirPods

The new wireless headphones do a lot of things right -- and look like two cigarettes stuck in your...

finance
How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

IT leaders need to understand the financial policies that control the way IT buys infrastructure and...

crowd protest
IT and the forever revolution

We live in revolutionary times, and we have to figure out what we are going to do about it.