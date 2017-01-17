Google with LG is getting ready to debut two new smartwatches

Laptop? Check. Tablet? Check. Smartphone? Check. What's missing? If you're like me, a smartwatch.

Now Android is coming out with Android Wear 2.0, and a couple of new smartwatches to go along with it. So who is making the smartwatches, what features will they sport, and when will they be available?

So what is going on? Ron Amadeo has the background:

Prolific leaker Evan Blass posted...that Android Wear 2.0 is due out February 9 and...claims Google's smartwatch will launch on the same date...Google confirmed earlier that it would launch a pair of "flagship" smartwatches soon...while they weren't going to be "Pixel" branded, the devices would be a Nexus-style collaboration. Blass says...those watches are made by LG and...called the "LG Watch Sport" and "LG Watch Style."

A good start. So what do we know about the Watch Sport and Watch Style? Kellex has some details:

The watches will...be unveiled on February 9...and will go on sale the following day. The Watch Sport will sell in...titanium or dark blue, while the Watch Style will sell in...titanium, silver, and rose gold.

The Watch Sport will feature a 14.2mm thick case, 1.38-inch round display (480×480), 768MB RAM, 4GB storage, and a 430mAh battery. The Watch Style...will feature a 10.8mm thick case, 1.2-inch round display (360×360), 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, and a 240mAh battery. Each smartwatch should have...water and dust resistance, and Google Assistant integration...We don’t yet know pricing, but it’s safe to assume that Watch Sport is the more expensive of the two.

Sounds great. Is there anything else we are still missing? John Anon fills in the blanks:

The Watch Style will...make use of "swappable straps," while the Watch Sport will include a heart rate sensor and NFC support -- which means the Watch Sport...will be able to support Android Pay.

Differences aside, both smartwatches are expected to come packing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, although the Watch Sport is also expected to make use of 3G and LTE cellular connectivity...both...are also expected to make use of a rotatable crown button to assist with on-screen navigation.

All sounds good. But what do we know about Android Wear 2.0? Jake Smith has the lowdown:

While Google hasn't confirmed LG as a partner, it has confirmed Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches are coming...Android Wear 2.0 brings a built-in Play Store to download and install apps directly on the watch -- removing the need for a smartphone. Google will also include a keyboard, new app launcher, and new Wi-Fi settings.

But will the smartwatches sell? Eminay want to know one more thing:

Now to wait for the pricing.