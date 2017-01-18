News

Microsoft buys Simplygon to simplify rendering VR and AR models

Simplygon simplifies 3D models to speed rendering on low-powered hardware

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

Windows 10 VR
Credit: Microsoft
More like this

Microsoft is betting that less is more in 3D design, with the acquisition of the Swedish developer of a 3D data optimization system, Simplygon.

Simplygon takes 3D models in a number of formats, and reduces the volume of data used to describe them by taking out some of the detail -- somewhat like reducing the size of a JPEG image file by increasing the level of compression while leaving the resolution unchanged.

That means the models can be rendered more rapidly or with less powerful hardware, something that will help Microsoft with the "3D for everyone" vision it outlined last October at the launch of Windows 10 Creators Update.

The company is pushing hard into the markets for virtual reality, with a U.S.$300 consumer VR headset for PCs due out as early as March, and augmented reality, where it is seeking to build an ecosystem around Hololens, its enterprise-oriented stand-alone AR headset.

3D models, whether for video games, architectural rendering, or viewing in augmented or virtual reality, are typically composed of many adjoining flat surfaces, or polygons. The more polygons that are used, the better the model is able to represent complex curved surfaces -- but the more memory and processing power it takes to render, or draw on the screen.

Simplygon works best with rendering engines that use a similar density of polygons throughout, simplifying the model to describe flatter parts with fewer polygons, while retaining more polygons in more complex areas, so that they don't look blocky.

Using this technique, the company says it can reduce the number of polygons used in a model by up to 90 percent, while still retaining the essential details and shape.

For Kudo Tsunoda, corporate vice president for next-gen experiences in Microsoft's Windows and Devices Group, the acquisition will make it easier for Windows users to capture, create, and share 3D models.

"It builds on and extends our aspirations to empower a new wave of creativity with the Windows 10 Creators Update, Paint 3D and our online creator community at Remix3D.com," he said in a post on Microsoft's blog announcing the deal.

Simplygon was developed by 10-year-old Donya Labs, based in Linköping, Sweden. CEO Matt Connors, founder and CTO Ulrik Lindahl and co-founder Koshi Hamedi will join Microsoft following the acquisition, according to the companies' websites. They did not provide information about the terms of the deal.

The biggest market for Simplygon is in 3D game design, where it was used by the developer of the game Submerge to reduce the size of models designed for PCs and consoles when the game was ported to iOS.

Over the last year, though, the company has begun highlighting its use in applications such as augmented reality (for recreation of historic scenes) and virtual reality. It worked with a team of archeologists to optimize a 3D model so that visitors to a site could view a virtual reconstruction of a 1,400-year-old village, rendered in real time on their phones or tablets.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
eprom microchip supermacro
Researchers create memory chips that store and process data

Computer scientists in Singapore and Germany have collaborated to create a resistive RAM chip that not...

finance
How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

IT leaders need to understand the financial policies that control the way IT buys infrastructure and...

crowd protest
IT and the forever revolution

We live in revolutionary times, and we have to figure out what we are going to do about it.

patch internet explorer
Microsoft admits IE's fading role in the enterprise

Microsoft said it will again provide Internet Explorer security patches as a separate download. The...