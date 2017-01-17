News

Access tokens and keys found in hundreds of Android apps

The credentials provided access to accounts on Amazon Web Services, Slack, Dropbox, Twitter, and other services

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Android app developers expose sensitive access tokens in their code
Credit: Peter Sayer
More like this

Many developers still embed sensitive access tokens and API keys into their mobile applications, putting data and other assets stored on various third-party services at risk.

A new study performed by cybersecurity firm Fallible on 16,000 Android applications revealed that about 2,500 had some type of secret credential hard-coded into them. The apps were scanned with an online tool released by the company in November.

Hard-coding access keys for third-party services into apps can be justified when the access they provide is limited in scope. However, in some cases, developers include keys that unlock access to sensitive data or systems that can be abused.

This was the case for 304 apps found by Fallible that contained access tokens and API keys for services like Twitter, Dropbox, Flickr, Instagram, Slack, or Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Three hundred apps out of 16,000 might not seem like a lot, but, depending on its type and the privileges associated with it, a single leaked credential can lead to a massive data breach.

Slack tokens, for example, can provide access to chat logs used by development teams, and these can contain additional credentials for databases, continuous integration platforms, and other internal services, not to mention shared files and documents.

Last year, researchers from website security firm Detectify found more than 1,500 Slack access tokens that had been hard-coded into open source projects hosted on GitHub.

AWS access keys have also been found inside GitHub projects in the past by the thousands, forcing Amazon to start proactively scanning for such leaks and revoking the exposed keys.

Some of the AWS keys found in the analyzed Android apps had full privileges that allowed creating and deleting instances, the Fallible researchers said in a blog post.

Deleting AWS instances can lead to data loss and downtime, while creating them can provide attackers with computing power at the victims' expense.

This is not the first time when API keys, access tokens, and other secret credentials were found inside mobile apps. In 2015, researchers from Technical University in Darmstadt, Germany, uncovered more than 1,000 access credentials for Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) frameworks stored inside Android and iOS applications. Those credentials unlocked access to more than 18.5 million database records containing 56 million data items that app developers stored on BaaS providers like Facebook-owned Parse, CloudMine, or AWS.

Earlier this month, a security researcher released an open-source tool called Truffle Hog that can help companies and individual developers scan their software projects for secret tokens that may have been added at some point and then forgotten about.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
3Glasses' VR headset
Microsoft's first tethered Windows 10 VR headsets to ship in March

Microsoft will ship its first PC-attached mixed reality headsets for Windows 10 PCs to developers...

crowd protest
IT and the forever revolution

We live in revolutionary times, and we have to figure out what we are going to do about it.

01 intro social media roundup2
Social networks let the rich buy influence

New monetization schemes on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook let sites profit from inequality.

jobs collaboration careers network
Will Trump's policies increase IT employment?

The number of IT jobs shrank in 2016 compared to the year before, most analysts believe, although they...