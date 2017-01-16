What is behind far too many security leaks? Laziness

When the PCI Security Council last month rolled out new, and quite useful, scoping/segmentation guidelines for retailers, the council's CTO made an interesting comment.

“For years, we have preached the need to simplify and minimize the footprint of cardholder data,” said Troy Leach in a statement. “One way to accomplish this is through good segmentation. It allows an organization to focus their attention on a limited number of assets and more readily address security issues as they arise. As a result, it should also reduce the level of effort to comply with PCI DSS.”

Although segmentation is to be applauded (dig at PCI: you have yet to make segmentation a requirement, which is something you really want to do soon), it's not the panacea for the cardholder data problem Leach is referencing.

Network segmentation is a great method for helping people who are following the rules to do so more securely. But I would argue that a much greater percentage of errant data happens because employees are either not following the rules or that the rules are nowhere near strict enough.

Problem 1: Orphaned data

A workgroup was created for a project three years ago, for example, and when the project ended and the team was reassigned, no one bothered to go back and delete no longer needed sensitive data. Most likely, no one even saw it as their responsibility. Now multiply that by the thousands of such projects that the typical enterprise starts and stops each year and the problem becomes clear.

Even worse, this orphaned data is solely secured by the requirements that existed at the time it was created. No one is going back and upgrading security on forgotten data.

Rules are needed for handling such data. People have to be assigned at the conclusion of all projects to go back and seek and secure all sensitive data.

Note: With the exception of public-facing web content and perhaps some brochures, the overwhelming majority of the typical enterprise's content is indeed sensitive. It may not be covered by PCI, HIPAA or Sarbanes-Oxley, and it may not be of significant value to a cyberthief, but if information gets lost and can't be easily re-created, it needed to be treated as sensitive.

Problem 2: Internally shared data

The quintessential example here is with a request from marketing to examine all customer data dealing with, let's say, a specific time frame. They have no need to see payment card details and related details and probably no interest in seeing it either.

But for far too many enterprises, unless someone in IT takes the time to strip out that PCI-germane sensitive data from what marketing really wants, it will all be included in the data dump. And given that marketing's people have no need to understand PCI rules, they are unlikely to properly deal with it themselves.

Problem 3: Traveling data

Fortunately, this problem is sharply declining, but it still exists, especially in midsized and small businesses. This is where someone takes the secured data and transports it out of the secure environment. It might be placed on a thumb drive, downloaded to a smartphone or even moved to an insecure cloud location.

From there, it might travel to a home laptop and worked on in a hotel room. After that, it might get transmitted on an insecure hotel LAN (or, for that matter, a Starbucks LAN). Even more likely, it could get grabbed by an insecure backup by way of iTunes or Carbonite.

All of a sudden, your data is sitting on five distant locations. If any one of them gets breached, that stolen data will eventually get tracked back to your systems. Oops!

None of these problems will be addressed by network segmentation.

In a phone interview last week, PCI's Leach acknowledged those issues and added one of his own: "Third-party access is still the biggest problem."

In terms of volume, third-party access is indeed horrible. The huge number of contractors and partners (suppliers, resellers, supply chain distribution players, etc.) that companies work with require far too much access. That said, it's also a straightforward problem to address, with VPNs almost universally used. The issue with third parties shares the internally shared data referenced above: allowing sensitive data to be shared when it's not needed. A healthy dose of strict need-to-know rules wipes out so much of this problem.

Leach added that the internet of things (IoT) is going to be one of the bigger data-retention and data-access headaches in the frighteningly near future.

But this all comes back to sharing what needs not be shared. Companies "don't do the analysis of what they are sharing," and this requires not as much a security answer as a need to "re-evaluate the business process. It's not a technical solution. It's a business solution," Leach said.

Still, there are some technology ways of mitigating this mess. Leach applauded more tokenization of primary account number (PAN) data. That would allow, for example, marketing to have the full customer data because the sensitive payment elements would be inaccessible to them. In theory, that would reduce or eliminate the harm if it gets out into the wild.

Many companies "need to do a larger business re-engineering process, and that requires communication and engagement throughout the organization," and "it needs to come down from senior leadership" beyond the CIO and CFO, Leach said.

The problem is that many executives "don't see the ROI" from protecting payment data, he said. Beyond protecting the data better, these changes will "create efficiencies and reduce the overall risk to the organization."

That's exactly right. It will allow for more sharing and fewer headaches. CEOs: Don't do this to help your firm stay PCI compliant. Do it for the 50 other advantages your company will realize. More intelligent data processes isn't just compliant. It's the smart business move.

