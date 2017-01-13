Analysis

MongoDB ransomware attacks and lessons learned

locked up joshberglund19
Credit: flickr / JoshBerglund19
There are very few New Year's resolutions that carry more weight than deciding to pay more attention to system security. If you've been noticing the recent news regarding MongoDB databases being held for ransom, you may also be wondering how we're going to collectively get beyond this kind of problem.

Learning that tens of thousands of MongoDB database have been compromised and held hostage by ransomware is both startling and worrisome. Recent posts have highlighted the scale of the problem:

Ransomware groups have deleted over 10,000 MongoDB databases

And the number has since grown to more than 30,000.

Over 680TB of data exposed in MongoDB databases

That's a lot of data -- and that was nearly a month ago.

What is MongoDB?

MongoDB is a free (no cost) and open-source database system, but not your everyday “select rows where column equals value” kind of database. That's SQL. MongoDB is, instead, a document-oriented (rather than a table-oriented) database and it runs on a range of platforms including Red Hat, SUSE, Amazon Linux, Ubuntu, and Debian – as well as Windows systems. Classified as a “NoSQL” database, it uses JSON-like documents to store information and is claimed to be much faster than schema-oriented databases.

MongoDB usage is also very fast growing with millions of downloads and, presumably, nearly as many installations.

The how and why of the attacks boil down to the databases being easy to target and, by default, easy to hack (i.e., not enforcing authentication).

Easy to detect

As it turns out, you can use Shodan to search for installations of MongoDB. Shodan -- a search engine that allows you to locate specific types of computers and systems -- uses the meta-data that servers send back to clients routinely. Check it out at www.shodan.io.

shodan 0 Shodan

Set up an account and use product:MongoDB as your query and you'll be able to get some information on the detected installations.

The search results provide some information on the detected installations, including the version and whether authentication has been enabled.

The problems that recently led to the tens of thousands of MongoDB databases being held for ransom appear to include old instances running on the cloud without proper security configurations.

shodan 2 Shodan

MongoDB database

mongodb 2 Shodan

This information makes it fairly easy to target MongoDB databases, so it's not surprising that the attackers were able to find their victims. I didn't display the IP addresses, but they are available on Shodan for your viewing pleasure.

MongoDB and security

Suggestions for securing MongoDB are available at these URLs::

MongoDB Security Checklist

The Register on how to secure MongoDB

Don't pay the ransom!

If you are using MongoDB and your database is held ransom, security experts like Justin Farmer (creator of neo) suggest that you not pay the ransom. There are several reasons for this. For one, there's no telling if the most recent ransom request was left by the individual who originally grabbed the db contents. They may have followed the same process, but not actually have your data. For another, even if they have your data, there's no guarantee that you'll get it back from them -- even if you pay the ransom. And, lastly, supporting the hackers isn't generally a good strategy since it obviously encourages them.

Sandra Henry-Stocker has been administering Unix systems for more than 30 years. She describes herself as "USL" (Unix as a second language) but remembers enough English to write books and buy groceries. She lives in the mountains in Virginia where, when not working with or writing about Unix, she's chasing the bears away from her bird feeders.

