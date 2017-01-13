News

European legislators debate robot rights for autonomous vehicles

Granting robots some form of personhood could help settle disputes about who is responsible for their actions, legislators say

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

160623 spot mini 2
Credit: Boston Dynamics
More like this

Robots should one day have rights as "electronic persons," members of the European Parliament recommended Thursday -- but not until the machines are all fitted with "kill" switches to shut them down in an emergency.

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee wants the European Commission to propose legislation that will settle a number of ethical and liability issues in the field of robotics -- including who is to blame when an autonomous vehicle is involved in a collision.

Granting the more sophisticated autonomous robots some kind of electronic personhood could settle issues of who is responsible for their actions, the committee suggested. More urgent than the question of robot rights, though, is setting up an obligatory insurance scheme that would pay the victims of a self-driving car if it caused an accident in the European Union.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) also want an EU agency to advise on the technical, ethical, and regulatory issues around robotics, and a voluntary ethical code of conduct for those who design and work with robots. That code should include a requirement that designers put some kind of "kill" switch in their robots so that they can be shut down in an emergency.

"We urgently need to create a robust European legal framework," said the committee's rapporteur, Made Delvaux.

That urgency, the MEPs said, is not so much because autonomous robots are likely to run amok any time soon, but rather that if the EU doesn't move first, it will end up having to follow rules set by other countries.

Intriguingly, tax figures among the issues the MEPs want the Commission to take into consideration. For robots wanting the same rights as people, it could be a case of no representation without taxation.

The full Parliament will vote on the committee's recommendation next month, but even if it agrees, the Commission is under no obligation to follow such a request for legislation.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
NSA headquarters
Suspected NSA tool hackers dump more cyberweapons in farewell

The hacking group that stole cyberweapons suspected to be from the National Security Agency is signing...

new year post-it resolution
14 tips to land the job you want in 2017

If finding a new job is one of your New Year’s resolutions, these 14 tips will help you make your...

showstoppers large2
CES 2017: Up-and-coming devices from the ShowStoppers event

At CES, not all the interesting gadgets were on the show floor -- some were on display at events such...

future writing shadow
U.S. intelligence agencies envision the world in 2035

A new government intelligence assessment produced every four years paints a dark portrait of the...