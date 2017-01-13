Hacking the Election: special report
News

Guccifer 2.0, alleged Russian cyberspy, returns to deride U.S.

Guccifer 2.0 claimed he was behind the DNC hack back in June

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Guccifer 2.0 has resurfaced after a two-month hiatus from Twitter
Credit: Michael Kan
More like this

As if the whodunnit into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee wasn't already murky enough, the supposed Romanian hacker who first released the emails resurfaced on Thursday to say everyone has it wrong.

“I’d like to make it clear enough that these accusations are unfounded,” Guccifer 2.0 said in Thursday blog post. “I have totally no relation to the Russian government.”

According to U.S. intelligence agencies, Guccifer 2.0 is a front for Kremlin-backed cyberspies.

“It’s obvious that the intelligence agencies are deliberately falsifying evidence,” said a message on the Guccifer 2.0 blog.

There's good reason to doubt Guccifer's claims. He or she -- or they -- previously claimed to be Romanian, but a journalist previously reported testing Guccifer's Romanian skills and found them lacking.

Guccifer 2.0's re-emergence after a two-month hiatus from Twitter and his blog is certainly designed to stir the pot. Especially after Donald Trump spent weeks doubting Russian involvement in the hack and only this week changed his tune to match that of U.S. intelligence agencies.

It was based on that intelligence assessment that President Barack Obama ordered sanctions against Russia and also vowed covert action.

The statements from Guccifer 2.0 are the latest twist in a hacking saga that grows more political, and even bizarre. Earlier this week, unsubstantiated allegations arose that Russia had compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump, which he promptly denied.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has rejected any involvement in the hacks.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
trump tower january 2017
Now it's AT&T's term to talk to Trump on jobs, investment

AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson met with President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday to talk jobs...

showstoppers large2
CES 2017: Up-and-coming devices from the ShowStoppers event

At CES, not all the interesting gadgets were on the show floor -- some were on display at events such...

future writing shadow
U.S. intelligence agencies envision the world in 2035

A new government intelligence assessment produced every four years paints a dark portrait of the...

nup 173075 0005
U.S. intel report: Russia allegedly obtained 'compromising' info on Trump

A classified intelligence report on the Kremlin’s suspected efforts to meddle in the U.S. election...