Computerworld news now available via Alexa Flash Briefing

The service works with an Amazon Echo, Dot or other Alexa-enabled device

Executive Editor, Online & Data Analytics, Computerworld

If you have an Amazon Echo, Dot or other Alexa-enabled device, you can now add Computerworld news to your Alexa Flash Briefing.

If you haven't yet explored Flash Briefing, that's Alexa's "skill" for creating a customized news report that can be read out loud. You ask Alexa to read your Flash Briefing by saying "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?"

Flash Briefings typically come configured out-of-the-box with one or two default news sources enabled; but you can add, delete and re-order those news sources from hundreds in the Alexa app.

To add Computerworld top tech headlines to your Flash Briefing, go to the Skills section of the Alexa app or http://alexa.amazon.com. (You'll need to be signed into the same Amazon account that you use for your Alexa devices).

Then search for Computerworld Top Tech News (or just Computerworld, as of now there's only one Computerworld option). Click the Enable button to start using this skill, and then click Manage in Flash Briefing. In the manage section, you'll be able to turn any Flash-Briefing-enabled skills on and off as well as re-order them.

The Computerworld Flash Briefing includes a selection of our latest news stories to keep you up-to-date on what's going on technology.

Sharon Machlis is Executive Editor, Online & Data Analytics at Computerworld, where she works on data journalism projects and in-house editor tools in addition to writing and editing.

