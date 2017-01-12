News

Best tips & takeaways from RStudio Conference

R programming conference
Jan. 12, 9:26 AM: I'm heading off to Kissimmee, Florida for the RStudio Conference. From Hadley Wickham's opening keynote today on Data Science in the Tidyverse through sessions on HTML widgets, general programming and more, I hope to have plenty of news, tips & tricks to share. I'll be updating this blog throughout the conference, I hope you'll come back to see the latest!

Jan 12, 9:03 AM: I didn't go to pre-conference training sessions, but a few attendees who were there shared some tips on Twitter (the conference hashtag is #rstudioconf). One of the favorites:

"shiny developers try ?showReactLog to see reactivity graphs", Phil Chapman tweeted from Joe Cheng's Shiny session (Shiny is a Web framework for R), adding that he could already go home happy from the conference because of that useful advice.

Alex Whan added:

options(shiny.reactlog=TRUE)
WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN HIDING?

Jan 11, 5:03 PM: Pre-conference news: RStudio Connect, an enterprise publishing platform meant to make it easy to share R-generated analyses throughout an organization, has moved out of beta into production. For more info, see my story on RStudio Connect.

